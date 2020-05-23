Event: AEW Double or Nothing

Date: Saturday, May 23rd, 2020

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Start Time: 7PM ET (Pre-Show)

How To Watch:

B/R Live

FITE TV (International)

AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING

MAY 23, 2020

RESULTS BY DOUG ENRIQUEZ for ProWrestling.com

THE BUY IN

#1 CONTENDER FOR AEW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

PRIVATE PARTY vs. BEST FRIENDS

Chuck Taylor starts the match with Isiah Cassidy and we get a collar and elbow tie up. Chuckie T is able to get a side head lock and take over, but Cassidy gets out and the two men get up and we have a stale mate. Cassidy tags in Marq Quen and Taylor tags in Trent? and Quen quickly takes Trent? down and hits a surprise standing shooting star and Trent? immediately favors his ribs.

Quen gets up and looks to springboard off the ropes and Trent? catches him and hits a northern light suplex. Cassidy tags in Quen and both members of the Best Friends are able to put him on the top and surprise him with an avalanche superplex. Chuck Taylor gets a cocky cover, but Quen is able to kick out. He starts to chop Quen and Quen fights back. Taylor stops the momentum with a suplex right in the middle of the ring.

Taylor tags in Trent and Trent puts Quen’s head into the turnbuckle. He tries for a tornado DDT and Quen gets out and hits a dropkick onto Trent? Quen is able to tag in Cassidy, who comes in and knocks Taylor off the apron. Cassidy and Quen try for a double team on Trent? but Trent? is able to catch Isiaah Cassidy and and deliver a back suplex. Quen tries for a right hand, but Trent? catches him in a back suplex as well.

Trent? tags in Chuck Taylor and he and Marq Quen start to exchange right hands right in the center of the ring and Quen is able to get a G9 on Trent and Cassidy follows it up with a sling blade on Trent? Quen goes up top and hits a beautiful Shooting Star off the top rope and goes for the cover. 1……..2……Chuck Taylor pulls Quen out of the ring! Chuck is pissed and kicks Quen in the gut, and then pile drives him on the outside!! He throws him back in and Cassidy tags himself in and hits a step up enziguri on Trent?

He puts him on the top rope and Trent fights out and throws Cassidy off the top and to the outside. Meanwhile, Chuck Taylor is able to get to the top and Trent gets Quen in position to hit Strong Zero and the Best Friends defeat Private Party.

Winners: Best Friends

