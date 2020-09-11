This week’s edition of AEW Dynamite saw an incredible number of viewers tune in as the show gained over one million viewers.

For the first time since October 2019, Dynamite gained over a million viewers, with an average of 1:016 million viewers according to Showbuzz Daily.

The show was a very newsworthy one as Miro made his debut for the company, Matt Hardy commented on AEW All Out and Brodie Lee and Dustin Rhodes put on a fantastic TNT Championship match in the main event.

AEW Dynamite has averaged roughly 878,000 viewers in the past four months, and the growth this week is certainly a very impressive one.

In the 18-49 demographic, Dynamite this week drew a 0.37 rating, seventh-best on cable for the day which was higher than the 0.36 rating the September 9 episode drew.