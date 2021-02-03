AEW Dynamite Beach Break Preview: Tag Team Match Added, FTR Pulled, More

AEW will present a special “Beach Break” edition of Dynamite tonight on TNT at 8 p.m. ET.

– Headlining the episode will be Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers taking on Jon Moxley, PAC, and Rey Fenix in a cross-promotional six-man tag. This will mark The Good Brothers’ third AEW match since the company formed a working relationship with Impact Wrestling.

– The women’s division will be highlighted with a highly-anticipated scrap between Thunder Rosa and Dr. Britt Baker.

– A tag team battle royal will take place to determine who will challenge The Young Bucks at Revolution this month. However, FTR will not compete due to a storyline suspension stemming from last week’s Dax Harwood vs. Jungle Boy match. John Silver and Alex Reynolds will take their place.

Upon review of their conduct after the Jungle Boy v. Dax Harwood match, FTR are suspended from competition for 1 week, thus out of the #BeachBreak Tag Team Battle Royale. FTR are replaced by John Silver & Alex Reynolds on #AEWDynamite on @TNTDrama TOMORROW night at 8pm ET/7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/FILpCGmaXl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 3, 2021

– Another tag team match has been added as Matt Hardy and Hangman Page will take on Chaos Project.

– Lance Archer will take on Eddie Kingston again, but this time in a Lumberjack match.

– Beach Break will also feature the wedding of Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford with Miro as the best man.

We’ll have complete Beach Break coverage tonight right here at ProWrestling.com.