AEW
AEW Dynamite Beach Break Preview: Tag Team Match Added, FTR Pulled, More
AEW will present a special “Beach Break” edition of Dynamite tonight on TNT at 8 p.m. ET.
– Headlining the episode will be Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers taking on Jon Moxley, PAC, and Rey Fenix in a cross-promotional six-man tag. This will mark The Good Brothers’ third AEW match since the company formed a working relationship with Impact Wrestling.
Your main event at beach break TONIGHT!#AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX teams w/ the @IMPACTWRESTLING World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers @MachineGunKA & @The_BigLG to face @BASTARDPAC, @JonMoxley & @ReyFenixMX. Tickets are on-sale NOW at https://t.co/5WsWwylJ8p pic.twitter.com/ggz6kqmFbg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 3, 2021
– The women’s division will be highlighted with a highly-anticipated scrap between Thunder Rosa and Dr. Britt Baker.
– A tag team battle royal will take place to determine who will challenge The Young Bucks at Revolution this month. However, FTR will not compete due to a storyline suspension stemming from last week’s Dax Harwood vs. Jungle Boy match. John Silver and Alex Reynolds will take their place.
Upon review of their conduct after the Jungle Boy v. Dax Harwood match, FTR are suspended from competition for 1 week, thus out of the #BeachBreak Tag Team Battle Royale. FTR are replaced by John Silver & Alex Reynolds on #AEWDynamite on @TNTDrama TOMORROW night at 8pm ET/7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/FILpCGmaXl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 3, 2021
– Another tag team match has been added as Matt Hardy and Hangman Page will take on Chaos Project.
– Lance Archer will take on Eddie Kingston again, but this time in a Lumberjack match.
– Beach Break will also feature the wedding of Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford with Miro as the best man.
We’ll have complete Beach Break coverage tonight right here at ProWrestling.com.
AEW
13 Matches Announced For AEW DARK: Thunder Rosa In Action, Britt Baker Hosts ‘The Waiting Room’
All Elite Wrestling has announced 13 matches for tonight’s episode of AEW DARK.
Thunder Rosa will get a warm-up ahead of her highly anticipated collision with Dr. Britt Baker DMD at Beach Break, while the good doctor hosts another episode of The Waiting Room, with special guest Ricky Starks. Plus Rey Fenix, SCU, the “Bad Boy” Joey Janela and more in action.
Here’s the full lineup:
- Tay Conti vs. Tesha Price
- Thunder Rosa vs. Dani Jordyn
- KC Navarro vs. Rey Fenix
- Ivelisse & Diamante vs. Vertvixen & Jazmin Allure
- Leyla Hirsch vs. Katalina Perez
- The Gunn Club vs. John Skyler & Ray Jaz
- Alex Gracia vs. Red Velvet
- Fuego del Sol & Vary Morales vs. Santana & Ortiz
- CHAOS Project vs. SCU
- The Acclaimed vs. Ryzin & Danny Limelight
- Dark Order’s 10 vs. Jake St. Patrick
- Bear Country & Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela vs. Shawn Dean & Baron Black & Aaron Solow & Mike Verna
- M’Badu & Hughes Brothers vs. Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall & Nick Comoroto
- Plus, Dr. Britt Baker DMD hosts The Waiting Room with special guest, Ricky Starks!
AEW DARK airs every Tuesday night at 7:00 PM ET on YouTube.
Tuesday on #AEWDark, we have a gargantuan thirteen match card featuring a NEW episode of the Waiting Room w/ your host Dr. @RealBrittBaker D.M.D. w/ special guest @starkmanjones, & more!
Watch #AEW Dark at 7e/6c via our Official YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/ORePd7qInT pic.twitter.com/nJxhKbZsAp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 30, 2021
AEW
Darby Allin Discusses Sting’s Return To Wrestling “He’s Good To Go”
Darby Allin has spoken about the upcoming return from retirement for Sting, giving his thoughts on how he’s ready for it.
Sting will be competing for the first time since he faced Seth Rollins in 2015 when he competes at AEW Revolution on March 7. He will be teaming up with Darby Allin for a street fight against Ricky Starks and Brian Cage, at the age of 61.
However, that’s not a cause for concern for Darby Allin, as the TNT Champion told Alex McCarthy of talkSport.
“We were walking around Jacksonville the other day,” began Allin. “There was this six-foot fence. I jumped the fence and I told Sting ‘I’m going to take some photos’ because we were looking at some weird stuff in Jacksonville.
“I was like ‘I’m going to take some photos for you of this weird building’ and he’s on the other side of the fence that’s locked up. And he’s like ‘what, you don’t think I’m going to jump this fence?’ He climbs up and he jumped the fence. So I’d say he’s good to go!”
Allin also spoke about the responsibility he feels for getting to be part of this stage of Sting’s career, which could be his final run.
“That’s a huge thing for me to be in charge of telling his story at the tail-end of his career,” said Allin. “You’re writing history here and I really don’t want anybody to go back and say ‘Oh, you know, when he got with Darby Allin it was kind of like not good’ or whatever you would say.
“So to me, there’s a lot of responsibility and it’s amazing to have that put on me. I thrive in these situations.”
AEW
NJPW Announces Jon Moxley IWGP U.S. Title Defense For New Beginning USA 2021
Jon Moxley is returning to the ring for New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
The AEW star made a surprise comeback on Friday night’s episode of NJPW STRONG, attacking KENTA following the show’s main event. Soon after, the promotion officially announced that Moxley will defend his IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship against KENTA at New Beginning USA on February 26.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Moxley has not stepped foot in a New Japan ring since defending his title against Minoru Suzuki at The New Beginning in Osaka last February.
During his absence, KENTA won a tournament for a briefcase earning him a future opportunity at the U.S. title. The briefcase essentially became the de facto championship, as he defended it on five separate occasions including a Wrestle Kingdom 15 match against Satoshi Kojima.
While it’s unknown if Moxley’s contract with AEW explicitly forbids him from appearing on New Japan shows in the United States, this will be the first time he competes on STRONG. The series is taped out of the LA Dojo and airs every Friday on NJPW World.
