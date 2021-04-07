It’s Wednesday night… and you know what that means!

Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of AEW Dynamite! Results provided by @dougEwrestling. Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Coverage begins at 8/7C.

(refresh the page throughout the night for continued coverage…)

MAX CASTER vs. HANGMAN ADAM PAGE

Page goes right after Caster with a big boot and then starts to stomp away. He gets Caster out of the ring before shoving him out of the ring and delivering a cross body to the outside. Both men get up and Caster goes after Page before Page racks him on the barricade and clotheslines him off. Back in the ring, We get some back and forth before Page tries to hit the dead eye on the ring apron. Caster gets out and Page tries to go to the top to nail a move, but Caster knocks him off into the ring. Caster goes up himself to try to hit a flying clothesline, but Hangman stops him in his tracks with a HUGE clothesline.

Page sets up for the Dead Eye again, but Bowens slides Caster a boom box which distracts the referee. Hangman hits a splash onto Bowens before spring boarding back into hit the Buckshot Lariat to pick up the victory.

Winner: Hangman Adam Page

IN RING SEGMENT

Tony Schiavone welcomes DEATH TRIANGLE! The Lucha Bros and Pac come out and Schiavone says that that they will receive their tag team championship shot against the Young Bucks next week! Before they can say anything, out comes The Best Friends, who say they remember what happened last year when Death Triangle attacked them.

Pac gets on the mic and he says he knows what is going on…they want a shot at the next AEW World Tag Team Champions. But hey says that they aren’t worthy. Trent says that they just want to let them know that the boys are back in town.