AEW Dynamite Doubles WWE NXT In Wednesday Night Ratings, Viewership Info

All Elite Wrestling regained its lead in Wednesday night viewership this week, while some major drops on WWE’s end further separated the two companies in the ratings.

A special “Fight for the Fallen” edition of AEW Dynamite, raising money for local Florida-based charities, was watched by 788,000 viewers on July 15, a 10.2% increase from last week’s Fyter Fest finale. Meanwhile, WWE NXT suffered a staggering 16.9% loss with only 631,000 viewers tuning in.

The bigger story is the widening chasm in the ratings war. AEW Dynamite was up a tick from the week before, drawing a 0.29 rating in the target 18-49 demographic. WWE NXT, however, dropped from a 0.2 to a 0.14 rating in the same demo.

AEW went into Wednesday night with two advertised championship matches, including the highly anticipated world title bout between Jon Moxley and Brian Cage. FTR vs. The Lucha Brothers, The Elite in action against Jurassic Express, Nyla Rose’s announcement, and Chris Jericho were all advertised.

Over the course of a week, WWE only advertised two matches for this week’s NXT – a women’s title match between Io Shirai and Tegan Nox, and a Damian Priest match with Cameron Grimes.