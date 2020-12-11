AEW Dynamite Draws Nearly One Million Viewers, WWE NXT Remains Steady

Following AEW Dynamite’s Winter is Coming special and WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames, both Wednesday Night War shows saw an increase in viewership.

AEW Dynamite won the night with one of it’s biggest audience this year, drawing 995,000 viewers. With advertised appearances from Sting and Shaquille O’Neal, this number is up from last week’s 913,000.

ShowBuzz Daily also reports WWE NXT drew 659,000 viewers, which is just up from last week’s 658,000.

Dynamite’s rating also went up, going from 0.42 to 0.45 to rank it #2 on the Top 50. In comparison, NXT went up from 0.16 to 0.17 to rank it at #37.

In addition to Sting and Shaq, Dynamite was headlined by MJF vs. Orange Cassidy for the Dynamite Diamond Ring. NXT featured the fallout from WarGames with Ember Moon vs. Raquel Gonzalez as the advertised main event.