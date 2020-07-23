Most-Watched AEW Dynamite In 4 Months Expands Viewership Lead Over WWE NXT

All Elite Wrestling widened the viewership gap between itself and WWE this Wednesday night, while the black-and-yellow brand managed to recover slightly in the core demographic.

AEW Dynamite on July 22 was watched by an estimated 845,000 viewers, up 7% from the already comparatively strong showing the week before. It was the most watched episode of the show since the debuts of Brodie Lee and Matt Hardy on March 18.

WWE NXT dropped to just 615,000 viewers on Wednesday.

In the core 18-49 demographic, AEW jumped up from a 0.29 rating last week to a 0.32 this week, and was the #5 program on cable television for the evening.

It wasn’t all bad news for WWE, however, as they also increased from a 0.14 last week to a 0.17 this week. NXT was #35 on cable.