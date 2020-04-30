AEW Dynamite Going Live Again Next Week, Jon Moxley Match Announced

After pre-taping several weeks of television, All Elite Wrestling will be returning to a live format for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

The promotion had previously held shows at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, but due to COVID-19 regulations in the state of Florida they were forced to move to Q.T. Marshall’s space outside of Atlanta.

Announced for the show is an incredibly unique street fight pitting “Broken” Matt Hardy and Kenny Omega against “Le Sex Gods”, Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara of the Inner Circle.

Cody Rhodes will also take on Joey Janela, and we can now confirm that AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will return to action when he battles Frankie Kazarian of SCU in singles action. With Double or Nothing on the horizon, we may see a new challenger approach for the title.