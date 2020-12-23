AEW
AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash Lineup, Live Coverage Delayed Due To NBA Season Opener
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash will air in a special timeslot this evening, immediately following night two of the NBA season opener on TNT. This could push our live coverage back as late as 10:30 PM ET but we’ll keep you posted throughout the evening.
Here’s what has been announced for the show so far:
- The Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed
- PAC vs. The Butcher
- Chris Jericho & MJF vs. Top Flight
- Jurassic Express vs. The Dark Order (Colt Cabana, 5 & 10)
- “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes vs. Evil Uno
- Tony Schiavone interviews Sting
- Kip & Penelope announce their wedding date
- AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida in action
Matt Hardy Reflects On AEW All Out Injury Made Him Die On The Inside
Matt Hardy recently appeared on Being The Elite, where he spoke about his recent change in attitude and the impact his recent injury had.
The AEW All Out match between him and Sammy Guevara led to him suffering a fall off an elevated lift platform, which saw Matt’s head bounce off the concrete. This led to him being knocked out, and during his BTE appearance, he claimed that he died on the inside that day.
“I’ll tell you why. This is because of September 5, 2020. If you don’t know what the date is, it was All Out. All Out is when I got injured,” Began a very emotional Matt Hardy. “I have given every fiber, every iota of my body to wrestling fans for twenty-eight years, and all they did was shit on me after that. I came to AEW, originally, to bring this broken brilliance and creative genius and entertain the fans and create my masterpiece here. But that’s not what I got.
“They’re going, ‘Oh, he’s the old guy. We want him out. We want the young guys highlighted on TV. We want these guys,’ and then I had to let people remember who exactly I’m an iconic performer, and that day I was trying to do everything in my ability to give the audience the greatest match I could possibly give them and because I got hurt, they were upset with me and I didn’t get hurt. But you know what happened? I died on the inside!”
Matt then went on to claim that he is going to leech off the wrestling business just as the business has done to him throughout his career.
“All of my life, all of my career. I’ve been so selfless. I’ve always put other people first. My brother, my partners, when I was ‘Broken’ Matt Hardy, I put my family on the screen, it was always about them. I was always worried about taking care of other people and not just me. What did people do?! They shit on me, they don’t respect me. If everything I’ve done and everything I’ve given, I’m tired of giving. I’ve given and given, and now I’m going to take. [The Young Bucks] brought me here, and that was your decision. This business has leeched off me for twenty-eight years and now I’m going to leech off this business like it’s leeched off me.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
You can see the episode of BTE below:
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #50)
It was another big week in the world of professional wrestling, with WWE pushing towards WWE TLC, while the Wednesday Night Wars continued to rage on with two more entertaining shows. There was a real mixed bag of quality this week though, from the in-ring work to the promos and story development. But which show was the best? Let’s Break It Down!
4. WWE Raw
WWE Raw was a real drag this time, which is never a good thing heading into a PPV. The fact that it brought in the lowest viewership in company history was telling, and sadly, deserved due to the poor quality of the show overall. Right from the start and the hokey segment with The Miz reading a WWE version of the Night Before Christmas, it was clear the show was going to be a poor one.
The work with Lana and Nia Jaz was incredibly sloppy, with their match falling way short of the mark as far as the quality people expect. Plus, writing her off television made no sense with the storyline that they had been working up until that point.
The entire show was just kept in a really comedic manner, with a real lack of stories to engage in. Thankfully, it wasn’t all a disaster. Sheamus continues to impress as he and AJ Styles had a great match, but that’s about as good as things got.
3. AEW Dynamite
Much like WWE Raw, it was quite a lacklustre episode of AEW Dynamite this week, which felt like a run of the mill show without much of note taking place. As ever, the wrestling was entertaining, but there wasn’t any big angle or match that felt like it was must-see.
The major tag team match was, as expected, far too chaotic with too many wrestlers involved to possibly make this match work. The women’s tag team segment felt like it was just done to tick a box, with a lot of it being done during a commercial, with this issue continuing to plague the show overall.
The main event served a purpose in pushing Kenny Omega as a dominant champion, but it certainly did no favors for Joey Janela. Overall, the show was serviceable and enjoyable to watch, but it never quite got out of second gear.
2. WWE SmackDown
The go-home show for WWE TLC did a really good job of delivering on the excitement that was needed. Throughout the night, the work with Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns was tremendous, and it really sold the storyline and match as something people should be desperate to see.
The tag teamwork between The Street Profits and Dolph Ziggler/Robert Roode was enjoyable, as they had a good match. However, it’s time for this storyline to move on now, as it’s something that has been shown enough at this point.
Otis beating Shinsuke Nakamura was something that shocked everyone, and their match wasn’t particularly good either, plus Bayley beating Bianca Belair at this point fell really flat, despite the match being good. However, the Sami Awards segment was really great and felt like
1. WWE NXT
The black and gold brand has been on a roll as of late, and that continued on this episode of the show. Every segment felt important and served a purpose. The work with The Way faction was tremendous throughout the night, with Austin Theory and Indi Hartwell progressing within their gimmicks.
The work with Boa and Xia Li continues to be excellently done, with these segments being incredibly well put together. As well as that, Tyler Rust really shone in his match with Tommaso Ciampa, helping to build a brand new name for the brand.
WWE NXT had two Takeover quality matches on this show, with the main event between Toni Storm and Rhea Ripley being a great one. However, the match between Kyle O’Reilly and Pete Dunne was the real show-stealer, and was the best match of the week, with this hard-hitting, back and forth bout being an unbelievable one.
Fourth place=1 point
Third place=2 points
Second place=3 points
First place=4 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 106
WWE NXT- 153
AEW Dynamite- 139
WWE SmackDown- 106
Tony Schiavone Set To Interview Sting On AEW Dynamite’s Holiday Bash
AEW has confirmed a new segment for AEW Dynamite’s Holiday Bash show this week, involving its newest signing, Sting.
Sting shocked the world when he debuted with AEW at the Winter Is Coming event, and last week he appeared in order to save Cody Rhodes from an attack by Team Taz, before giving a little warning to the former TNT Champion.
The WWE Hall Of Famer will be on the show again this week, and he will be sitting down with Tony Schiavone for an interview segment with the AEW commentator.
This Wednesday on #AEWDynamite, @tonyschiavone24 interviews @Sting!
REMINDER: #AEWDynamite on Wednesday will air IMMEDIATELY following the NBA on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/Q4oIOU83HZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 20, 2020
