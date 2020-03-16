AEW Dynamite In Boston Rescheduled

All Elite Wrestling has announced that the April 15th edition of Dynamite has been rescheduled, and will no longer be taking place in Boston, MA. The rescheduling is due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19.

This is the latest episode of Dynamite to change locations. As previously reported, the March 18th and 25th editions of Dynamite have also been rescheduled, and moved to closed sets.

AEW DYNAMITE: 4/15 BOSTON RESCHEDULED As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, the AEW DYNAMITE show on April 15 in Boston, MA, will be relocated. The relocated show will be televised live on TNT on April 15. Until further notice, live episodes of DYNAMITE will be produced at closed set locations with essential personnel only. The DYNAMITE show in Boston will be rescheduled for Wednesday, August 5, at Agganis Arena. Fans who have already purchased tickets to the Boston show will be offered a refund via the point of purchase, or have their original ticket valid for admission to the event on August 5. Additional details will be forthcoming. We appreciate your understanding as the safety and well-being of our fans and talent is always our top priority. We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation related to COVID-19 and be guided by government officials, health organizations and venue management.

