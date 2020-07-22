AEW Dynamite Lineup: Young Bucks In Falls Count Anywhere, Cody Defends, Taz Explains His Actions & More

Announced for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT:

— Falls Count Anywhere: The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher & The Blade

— AEW World Tag Team Champion Hangman Page vs. Alan Angels (aka “Five)

— Jurassic Express vs. The Inner Circle

— Diamante vs. Ivelisse

— AEW World Champion Jon Moxley to speak!

— Cody Rhodes to defend the TNT Championship in an Open Challenge against one of the top independent wrestlers in the world today!

— Taz and Brian Cage will address the controversial finish to last week’s world title match, which saw Taz throw in the towel to save his client from being reinsured and requiring another surgery.

Join us for live coverage of AEW Dynamite at 8:00 PM ET.