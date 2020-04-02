AEW DYNAMITE – LIVE RESULTS IN PROGRESS!

AEW Dynamite Results

April 1, 2020

Tonight’s show is being brought to us from an “undisclosed location”. Tony Schiavone and Cody Rhodes are joined on commentary by the greatest dog in the world, Pharaoh!

Kenny Omega vs. Trent

Things started respectful enough between the two long-time friends, but quickly turned very physical. The brawl broke out to the outside and spilled up the ramp, as the traded hard kicks, elbows and forearms. Trent ended up in control after setting Kenny up in the corner and hitting a running baseball slide German suplex.

After a quick commercial break Trent hit a nasty piledriver, which Kenny sold like Rock popping off a Stone Cold Stunner, for a nearfall. Kenny came back with a snap dragon suplex and the V-Trigger in the ropes, as they hit the 17-minute mark. The two traded chops on the apron and battled up the ropes. Trent flipped him overhead with a release superplex, but they both landed hard from the top. Kenny hit the V-Trigger, got him up on his shoulders and delivered the One Winged Angel to win at 19:02.

Winner: Kenny Omega

— A video airs recapping the Matt Hardy and Chris Jericho interaction from last week.

Hikaru Shida vs. Anna Jayy

Britt Baker was ringside along with a few other miscellaneous talents. She harassed Shida throughout the match until Shida went after her, but Britt backed off and yelled something about social distancing. She got the winer with a knee to the back of the head, and a Falcon Arrow.

Winner: Hikaru Shida

— Jake “The Snake” Roberts cut an incredible promo

Lance Archer vs. Marko Stunt

Archer murdered the cameramen and ring crew before getting in the ring and murdering Marko with a lariat. Marko quickly scurried to the corner and bravely rushed the big man with a frenzy of rights and lefts, but Archer stood there screaming in his face the entire time, completely unfazed. Archer hit a release suplex sending him clear across the entire ring, like a kid playing with an action figure. I’m honestly not sure how Marko is still alive. He somehow did a backflip countering the chokeslam, but Archer nailed him with a big boot and delivered the most insane chokeslam that I have ever seen. 1… 2… Archer scooped Marko up to stop the pin, and hits a crucifix powerbomb to win.

Winner: Lance Archer

— After the match, Archer turned to leave but ran back to the ring and put the boots to an already dead Marko. All the boys at ringside screamed at him to stop, but Archer screamed “OR WHAT!” before powerbombing Marko OVER THE ROPES AND PAST THE BARRICADE taking out Billy Gunn, Orange Cassidy and a few others. Wow.

— A vignette for the Dark Order aired featuring Brodie Lee at the head of the table, without about 6-8 servants in masks. He welcomes a new recruit to the Order and screams at him, breaking a wine glass against the wall. Brodie talked about once being lost and without guidance – a masked dude yawned and the Exalted One stopped dead. He slowly walked over to him and got in his face, asking if there were problems at home. If there was something that he needed to share with the group. Because there can’t possibly be something to yawn about when the Exalted One is speeking. Yikes.

Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall vs. 8 & 9

The Dark Order goons are numbered now. I’m not sure how to tell them apart – neither was Tony Schiavone. Dustin started with a bunch of fire, mowing both guys down with shoulder tackles and a few powerslams. QT tags in and gets double-teamed for a bit, but drops 8 (or 9) with a big milistary press slam. Dustin tagged in and did his drop-down uppercut, followed by an old school atomic drop. 9 (or 8) got thrown over the ropes, and old man Dustin followed with a big plancha to take them out. A double team flapjack combo gets the win for the Natural Nightmares.

Winners: Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall

— Brodie Lee came down the ramp and had a tense staredown with Dustin Rhodes, but Brandi got him to back off before anything broke out. Brodie hit the ring and delivered a brutal jacknife powerbomb to 8. Or 9. I don’t know. He’s dead now.

— Chris Jericho appeared in a video shot at his house, in the hot tub. He compared April Fool’s Day to Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Veteran’s Day, because he doesn’t know a bigger group of fools than The Elite. Vanguard1 flew out of the woods and Jericho asked the drone to join the Inner Circle. He pulled out a tiny little Inner Circle t-shirt and hung it on V1, who flew off into the distance with Jericho running after him, throwing his wine bottle.