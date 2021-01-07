Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s coverage of AEW Dynamite!

Results provided by @dougEwrestling. Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Coverage starts at 8/7C and you can chat with us LIVE on Twitter @prowrestlingcom or @dougEwrestling!

IT’S WEDNESDAY NIGHT….AND YOU KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS!

THE YOUNG BUCKS & SCU vs. THE ACCLAIMED & TH2

Chaos to start the match of course, but we end up with Nick Jackson diving out onto the pile of men on outside. Christopher Daniels tries to follow suit with an Arabian Moonsault, but Anthony Bowens blocks him and slams him into the ring. Jack Evans is in now and he starts beating away on Christopher Daniels. Anthony Bowens dives off the top and hits an elbow drop. Angelico comes in and locks a rear chin lock on Daniels, but Daniels is able to get to the ropes.

Bowens back in and he goes behind Daniels, but Daniels is able to counter with a blue thunder bomb! The Bucks come in and we have a SUPERKICK PARTY! Nick and Matt seem to super kick everyone and then Matt picks up Jack Evans for a Meltzer Driver, but instead Nick Jackson moonsaults to the outside onto everyone! Christopher Daniels hits the Best Moonsault ever combined with the Meltzer Driver to pick up the victory.

Winners: The Young Bucks & SCU

After the match, Kazarian gets on the mic. He says that if they lose moving forward, they are done as a tag team. But Christopher Daniels says that they have their backs ALWAYS ….UNLESS the tag team championships are on the line. And they want to face the very best! They shake hands to end the segment.

JON MOXLEY RETURNS

Moxley comes out and says that people might expect him to come and cuss up a storm for what happened on December 2nd. But this life isn’t fair and sometimes you end up on the bad end of the deal. But when that happens, you plant your feet in the ground and you stand firmly and don’t back down an inch. But now, what to do with Kenny Omega and that guy that he hangs out with that looks like a used car salesmen. Because he has a low tolerance for shitty people. So he wants to run down Kenny and beat him down with a crowbar.

BUT, tonight the AEW World Championship is on the line and Fenix has worked his entire career to get there. So it is not his place to wreck another person’s opportunity. But Kenny, Moxley will get even….and then some. He has a responsibility to and he will see through that commitment. He will always have to look over his shoulder and one day he will have to look into the eyes of the devil and he will realize that he crossed the wrong guy!