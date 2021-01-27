AEW
AEW Dynamite Preview: Young Bucks & Good Brothers Team Up On The Road To Beach Break, Archer vs Kingston, More
Just one week before All Elite Wrestling’s Beach Break special — a fitting name in the dead of winter — the promotion returns to Daily’s Place for another episode of AEW Dynamite with another big lineup.
Tonight’s show will be headlined by a huge eight-man tag team match. The AEW World Tag Team Champions and the IMPACT World Tag Team Champions will team up for the first time ever, as the Young Bucks and the Good Brothers battle The Dark Order.
After a triple threat victory earned Chris Jericho and Maxwell Jacob Friedman the title of The Inner Circle’s “official” tag team, the obnoxious duo will face the Varsity Blondes. Plus, the “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer and the “Mad King” Eddie Kingston will finally settle their beef one-on-one in a highly anticipated singles match.
Also announced for tonight, Dr. Britt Baker DMD battles Shanna in a warmup before her match with Thunder Rosa at AEW Beach Break, Dax Harwood faces Jungle Boy in singles competition, and Hangman Page returns to action after turning down the Dark Order last week, taking on Ryan Nemeth.
In non-wrestling action, the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will appear in a response to NBA legend Shaq. Plus TNT Champion Darby Allin and Sting discuss their upcoming Street Fight, and Jon Moxley speaks ahead of the Beach Break main event.
Join us for live coverage of AEW Dynamite on TNT at 8:00 PM ET.
Brooke Havok, First Student Of Cody Rhodes’ Nightmare Factory, Makes In-Ring Debut On AEW DARK
In a major milestone for the upstart Nightmare Factory, the George-based pro-wrestling school had its very first student appear on All Elite Wrestling programming this Tuesday night.
We admittedly don’t know much about newcomer Brooke Havok, who stepped into the ring against Dr. Britt Baker DMD on this week’s episode of AEW DARK. We can definitely tell you she had some killer entrance and ring gear prepared for the occasion.
The good doctor controlled most of the action, but Havok got in a few good shots, including a slap across the face that baited Dr. Baker right into a tilt-a-whirl headscissors takedown.
“This is my very first student,” Cody Rhodes tweeted ahead of the bout. “I never anticipated somebody would be ready this early on, but she did the work and earned this opportunity. VERY tough draw for her here, but I love this!”
Rhodes currently operates the Nightmare Factor out of Norcross, Georgia alongside fellow AEW star QT Marshall and Carolyn Cuellari, the facility’s certified nutritionist and strength and conditioning coach.
Earlier this month the Nightmare Factory released a showcase on YouTube featuring their first round of students in some of their very first wrestling matches. Brooke Havok and another trainee by the name of Kat Spencer scored a tag team victory after driving to the ring in a Corvette.
This is my very first student – I never anticipated somebody would be ready this early on, but she did the work and earned this opportunity. (She was actually Britt’s “intern” when she shadowed tv). VERY tough draw for her here, but I love this! Brooke’s true first pro match. https://t.co/kPG7hgGZoa
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) January 23, 2021
1/26 AEW DARK Results & Video: Cody’s First Student Debuts, Miro vs Fuego Del Sol, Rey Fenix, SCU & More
Featured above is this week’s episode of AEW DARK.
Tonight is a special night for one of the AEW executives as Cody Rhodes’ firsts official trainee at the brand new Nightmare Factory, Brooke Havok, will make her professional wrestling debut against Dr. Britt Baker. We’ll also see big names like Miro, Rey Fenix, The Butcher & The Blade, Santana & Ortiz and more in action.
AEW is advertising the following for tonight’s show:
- Miro vs. Fuego Del Sol
- Jurassic Express vs. Lee Johnson & Aaron Solow
- SCU vs. Terrence & Terrell Hughes
- M’Badu & KC Navarro vs. The Butcher & The Blade
- Rey Fenix vs. Baron Black
- Shanna vs. KiLynn King
- Brooke Havok vs. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D
- Abadon vs. Vertvixen
- WALK OFF – Pretty Peter Avalon vs. Lee Johnson
- Santana & Ortiz vs. RYZIN & Mike Verna
- Davienne vs. Tay Conti
- Ray Jaz vs. Dark Order’s 10
- Red Velvet vs. Madi Wrenkowski
- Sean Maluta vs. Danny Limelight
- Jazmin Allure vs. Ivelisse
- Jake St. Patrick vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
AEW DARK airs every Tuesday night at 7PM ET on YouTube.
Handcuff Stipulation Added To 1/27 AEW Dynamite Match
Dax Harwood of FTR is scheduled to face Jungle Boy of Jurassic Express in a singles match on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.
While the action inside the ring is expected to proceed like normal, their respective ringside onlookers are going to be restrained. AEW announced on Monday that Cash Wheeler and Tully Blanchard will be handcuffed to Luchasuarus at ringside to prevent outside interference.
We have a new stipulation to announce for #JungleBoy vs. @DaxFTR this Wednesday on #AEWDynamite! #TullyBlanchard & @CashWheelerFTR will both be handcuffed to @luchasaurus at ringside to prevent any outside interference! Watch #AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night at 8e/7c on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/cPSSC468VA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 25, 2021
Below is the updated lineup for Wednesday:
- Hangman Page vs. Ryan Nemeth
- Britt Baker vs. Shanna
- Dax Harwood vs. Jungle Boy
- Chris Jericho & MJF vs. Varsity Blonds
- Eddie Kingston vs. Lance Archer
- Jon Moxley speaks
- Cody Rhodes responds to Shaq
- Darby Allin & Sting address their Street Fight
- Young Bucks & Good Brothers vs. Dark Order
#AEWDynamite is ALL NEW – Wed, Jan 27th at 8pm on TNT
–#theElite v #DarkOrder
-Darby & @Sting address their Street Fight
-Lance Archer v Eddie Kingston
-Cody responds to @SHAQ
-Jericho/MJF v #VarsityBlonds
-Dax v Jungle Boy
–@JonMoxley speaks
-Dr. Britt v Shanna
-Hangman v Hunk pic.twitter.com/HlgyBm8WgE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 25, 2021
