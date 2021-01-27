Just one week before All Elite Wrestling’s Beach Break special — a fitting name in the dead of winter — the promotion returns to Daily’s Place for another episode of AEW Dynamite with another big lineup.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by a huge eight-man tag team match. The AEW World Tag Team Champions and the IMPACT World Tag Team Champions will team up for the first time ever, as the Young Bucks and the Good Brothers battle The Dark Order.

After a triple threat victory earned Chris Jericho and Maxwell Jacob Friedman the title of The Inner Circle’s “official” tag team, the obnoxious duo will face the Varsity Blondes. Plus, the “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer and the “Mad King” Eddie Kingston will finally settle their beef one-on-one in a highly anticipated singles match.

Also announced for tonight, Dr. Britt Baker DMD battles Shanna in a warmup before her match with Thunder Rosa at AEW Beach Break, Dax Harwood faces Jungle Boy in singles competition, and Hangman Page returns to action after turning down the Dark Order last week, taking on Ryan Nemeth.

In non-wrestling action, the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will appear in a response to NBA legend Shaq. Plus TNT Champion Darby Allin and Sting discuss their upcoming Street Fight, and Jon Moxley speaks ahead of the Beach Break main event.

Join us for live coverage of AEW Dynamite on TNT at 8:00 PM ET.