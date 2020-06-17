AEW Dynamite Preview: 2 Title Matches, Young Bucks vs Superbad Squad, Jericho In Action & More

All Elite Wrestling has announced several matches and segments for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, as we continue along the road to their two-week Fyter Fest live television special

While Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship against Brian Cage in one of the two Fyter Fest main events, the other will be decided tonight.

Hangman Page and Kenny Omega will defend the world tag team titles against the Natural Nightmares, Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall. The winners of that match will go on to defend their belts against the winners of a #1 contender’s bout between the Best Friends and “Le Sex Gods”, Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara.

Cody Rhodes has already announced that he will give Jake Hager a shot at the TNT Championship at Fyter Fest, but the “American Nightmare” remains true to his word that he will defend the title every week, so long as there are wrestlers who want to step up and face him. Who will rise to the occasion this evening?

MJF will also battle Billy Gunn, newcomer Anna Jay will be in action, and the Young Bucks return to the ring for what should be an excellent tag team match against the Superbad Squad, Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc.

Join us for live coverage of AEW Dynamite at 8PM ET.