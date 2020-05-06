AEW Dynamite Preview: Broken Matt Hardy’s In-Ring Debut, Cody vs Janela, MJF Returns & More

In the midst of a global pandemic, All Elite Wrestling returns to Jacksonville, FL tonight with their first live broadcast of AEW Dynamite in several weeks.

The show will be headlined by a street fight of epic and bizarre proportions, as the unlikely duo of Kenny Omega and Broken Matt Hardy team up to take on the Inner Circle’s Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara.

The “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will also be in action just weeks before he collides with the “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer at Double or Nothing. Rhodes will be taking on the “Bad Boy” Joey Janela in a match he said he specifically requested, and has been wanting to have for quite some time.

Also on the card is the live return of Maxwell Jacob Friedman, who has spent quarantine at home with multiple devastating injuries. I think at one point he nicked himself shaving, or got a nasty paper cut or something. Plus AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is in action against Kazarian.

