AEW Dynamite Preview: Cody Defends TNT Title, FTR Debuts, Best Friends & Orange Cassidy In Action

All Elite Wrestling has announced five big matches for tonight’s all new episode of AEW Dynamite, as the road to next month’s two-part Fyter Fest special continues!

The show will be highlighted by Cody Rhodes’ second defense of the TNT Championship, as he faces off against Marq Quen of Private Party. With Matt Hardy now in the corner of the promotion’s fasting rising young tag team, that could be one to watch.

At long last, FTR (formerly The Revival) will finally compete in an AEW ring when they take on The Butcher & The Blade in their debut match. Here’s the lineup:

Sammy Guevara vs. Colt Cabana

TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Marq Quen

FTR vs. The Butcher & The Blade

Best Friends & Orange Cassidy vs. Jake Hager, Santana & Ortiz

Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose & Penelope Ford

Plus, Chris Jericho returns to commentary!

Join us for live coverage of AEW Dynamite at 8PM ET.