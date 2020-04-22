AEW Dynamite Preview: Darby Allin vs Sammy Guevara, Kenny Omega In Action

The TNT Championship tournament continues tonight on an all new episode of AEW Dynamite, including the final two matches of the first round.

In a match pitting two of the hottest rising talents in the entire business today, Sammy Guevara will take on Darby Allin in the first of two quarterfinal bouts, with the winner advancing to battle Cody Rhodes in the semifinals.

“The Natural” Dustin Rhodes is scheduled to take on “Superbad” Kip Sabian in another first round match, with the winner going up against the massive Lance Archer in round two. Rhodes has claimed he will retire if he can’t beat Sabian tonight.

Also scheduled for the show is a singles match between Orange Cassidy and Jimmy Havoc. While their opponents have yet to be announced, AEW World Tag Team Champion Kenny Omega, “The Exalted One” Brodie Lee, and Wardlow will also be in action on Dynamite.

There will be a pre-show with Excalibur, Taz, Dustin Rhodes and Alex Abrahantes at 6PM ET, and a post-show recap with Excalibur, Taz and Jim Ross, both airing on the AEW YouTube account.

Join us for live coverage of AEW Dynamite tonight at 8PM ET.