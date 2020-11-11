AEW Dynamite Preview: Full Gear Fallout, Penta vs Fenix II, Bunkhouse Match, Omega Speaks & More

Announced for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite:

— Pentagon Jr. vs. Rey Fenix

— Brian Cage vs. Matt Sydal

— Tay Conti vs. Red Velvet

— Young Bucks vs. Top Flight

— Scorpio Sky vs. Shawn Spears

— Bunkhouse Match: Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall vs. The Butcher & The Blade

Tonight’s show will be all about the fallout from last weekend’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. We’ll hear from Darby Allin after winning the TNT Championship, and get Cody Rhodes’ response to losing the belt.

Dynamite will also see MJF officially inducted into The Inner Circle after defeating Chris Jericho at Full Gear. Kenny Omega will also speak for the first time since becoming #1 contender to the world title.