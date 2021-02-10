Connect with us

AEW Dynamite Preview: KENTA In Action, TNT Title Match & More

6 hours ago

KENTA

AEW is less than a month out from Revolution, and tonight’s new episode of Dynamite on TNT looks to be a pivotal one.

Headlining the show will be KENTA and Kenny Omega taking on Jon Moxley and Lance Archer in a Falls Count Anywhere No DQ match. This will be KENTA’s first AEW match following his surprise appearance at Beach Break.


Elsewhere, TNT Champion Darby Allin will defend against former indie rival Joey Janela. We’ll also see the first-round of the AEW Women’s Title Eliminator tournament kickoff with Thunder Rosa vs. Leyla Hirsch.

Below is the complete lineup for tonight:

  • Hangman Page speaks
  • Tony Schiavone interviews Sting
  • PAC vs. Ryan Nemeth
  • Cody Rhodes & Lee Johnson vs. Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi
  • Chris Jericho & MJF vs. The Acclaimed
  • Thunder Rosa vs. Leyla Hirsch – Eliminator first-round match
  • Joey Janela vs. Darby Allin (c) for the AEW TNT Championship
  • KENTA & Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley & Lance Archer – Falls Count Anywhere

We’ll have complete Dynamite results and news coverage tonight right here at ProWrestling.com.

AEW Reveals Bracket For Women’s Eliminator Tournament, More Info On Japan Bracket Matches

2 hours ago

Feb 10, 2021

All Elite Wrestling has revealed the complete bracket for the first ever AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament.

Matches in the U.S. bracket will air live each Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite, starting tonight with Thunder Rosa vs. Leyla Hirsch in first round action. Meanwhile, matches from the Japan bracket will air on the AEW YouTube account every Monday night, starting next week.


Below are all eight of the opening round matches. Tony Schiavone hosts the official bracketology special in the video above. We’ll have our official preview of the tournament and each of the first round matches available shortly.

Bracket: United States

  • Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa
  • Serena Deeb vs. Riho
  • Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose
  • Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. Anna Jay

Bracket: Japan

  • Yuka Sakazaki vs. Mei Suruga
  • Veny vs. Emi Sakura
  • Maki Itoh vs. Ryo Mizunami
  • Aja Kong vs. Rin Kadokura

AEW

Cody Rhodes Announces New Members Of The Nightmare Family

1 day ago

Feb 9, 2021

Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes has officially announced two new members of The Nightmare Family stable, with more up-and-coming stars joining the group.

Both Aaron Solow and Nick Comoroto are now officially members of the stable. Solow has been a frequent performer on AEW Dark since the summer of 2020, while Comoroto has joined the company a little later on, only having had nine AEW Dark matches so far.


Comoroto also appeared on AEW Dynamite on the January 20 episode where he stepped up and competed against Jon Moxley, showcasing his impressive in-ring ability.

The Nightmare Family is certainly growing at a rapid rate, with the full members being as follows:

  • Cody Rhodes
  • Brandi Rhodes
  • Dustin Rhodes
  • QT Marshall
  • Diamond Dallas Page
  • Arn Anderson
  • Lee Johnson
  • Billy Gunn
  • Austin Gunn
  • Nick Comoroto
  • Aaron Solow

AEW

Sting Confirmed To Appear On 2/10 AEW Dynamite

1 day ago

Feb 9, 2021

Sting

All Elite Wrestling has confirmed that Sting will be appearing on the 2/10 episode of AEW Dynamite this week.

One again, The Icon is set to be interviewed by Tony Schiavone, who has been part of several segments involving the WWE Hall Of Famer now.


Since joining the company, Sting has been a regular feature of the product, appearing consistently, often by Darby Allin’s side in order to help even the odds against Team Taz.

His interview with Schiavone will likely be part of the build towards AEW Revolution, which will see Sting come out of retirement to team with Allin in a Street Fight against Ricky Starks and Brian Cage.

Elsewhere on the show, the following has been confirmed:

  • Falls Count Anywhere Lights Out Match: Kenny Omega & KENTA vs. Jon Moxley & Lance Archer
  • TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin (c) vs. Joey Janela
  • Women’s Eliminator Tournament First Round Match Leyla Hirsh vs. Thunder Rosa
  • Cody Rhodes & Lee Johnson (w/Arn Anderson) vs. Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi
  • Chris Jericho & MJF vs. The Acclaimed
  • PAC vs. Ryan Nemeth

