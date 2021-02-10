AEW Dynamite Preview: KENTA In Action, TNT Title Match & More

AEW is less than a month out from Revolution, and tonight’s new episode of Dynamite on TNT looks to be a pivotal one.

Headlining the show will be KENTA and Kenny Omega taking on Jon Moxley and Lance Archer in a Falls Count Anywhere No DQ match. This will be KENTA’s first AEW match following his surprise appearance at Beach Break.

Elsewhere, TNT Champion Darby Allin will defend against former indie rival Joey Janela. We’ll also see the first-round of the AEW Women’s Title Eliminator tournament kickoff with Thunder Rosa vs. Leyla Hirsch.

And this is just round 1 🤯Don't miss the start of the Women's World Title Eliminator Tournament tomorrow night @ 8/7c pic.twitter.com/to8VdLimYg — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) February 9, 2021

Below is the complete lineup for tonight:

Hangman Page speaks

Tony Schiavone interviews Sting

PAC vs. Ryan Nemeth

Cody Rhodes & Lee Johnson vs. Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi

Chris Jericho & MJF vs. The Acclaimed

Thunder Rosa vs. Leyla Hirsch – Eliminator first-round match

Joey Janela vs. Darby Allin (c) for the AEW TNT Championship

KENTA & Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley & Lance Archer – Falls Count Anywhere

We’ll have complete Dynamite results and news coverage tonight right here at ProWrestling.com.