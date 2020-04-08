AEW Dynamite Preview: TNT Tournament Begins, Britt Baker vs Hikaru Shida, More

All Elite Wrestling returns to TNT tonight with an all new episode of AEW Dynamite, and the card is as stacked as ever.

Filmed at an “undisclosed location”, revealed to be wrestler and producer Q.T. Marshall’s gym in Norcross, GA, tonight’s show will feature the start of the TNT Championship tournament as the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes faces Shawn Spears in a first round rematch from their epic 2019 feud.

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho will join Tony Schiavone for commentary throughout the show. Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker has also been announced, plus Brodie Lee of The Dark Order in action, and a tag team match pitting Kenny Omega and Michael Nakazawa against the Best Friends.

Join us for live coverage of AEW Dynamite at 8pm ET.