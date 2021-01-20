Coverage begins at 8/7C!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS

JANURAY 20, 2021

ON STAGE SEGMENT

We start with the entire Dark Order on the stage and -1 is on there on 10’s shoulder’s! They’re decorating a cake for him and lighting the candles. John Silver gets on the mic and asks the crowd to sing happy birthday to Brodie! The Dark Order signs with the crowd and they give him a round of applause.

But out comes Luther and Serpentico and he starts to give crap to -1 for calling him stupid. He tells him that he looks stupid and he’s a doofus. The Chaos Project doesn’t like children or the Dark Order. They are going to ruin his birthday he says and the Dark Order starts to attack him. Out comes Th2 to even the odds, but then Hangman Page comes out and dives onto everyone. I guess we’re starting the match?

TH2 & CHAOS PROJECT vs. THE DARK ORDER & HANGMAN PAGE

John Silver is in the ring and he’s getting the best of Serpentico. Silver tags in Hangman Page who. comes in with some clotheslines and then crushes Jack Evans with a spine buster. The match spills with everyone to the outside and Hangman gets up top and hits moonsault onto everyone. More chaos and Colt Cabana puts Luther through the table face first into the cake.

Back in the ring, Page hits Serpentico with a Buckshot Lariat and Alex Reynolds gets the pin for the victory.

Winners: The Dark Order and Hangman Page

After the match, -1 gets on the mic and he tells them that his birthday was 3 days ago and then he hits Serpentico with a kendo stick shot to the head. He grabs some papers and throws them in his face!

In the ring, John Silver asks Hangman Page if he will join the Dark Order. Hangman says he can’t, and he’s done the group thing before and he can’t. He grabs a beer and leaves.

