AEW Dynamite Results (1/27): Young Bucks & Good Brothers Team Up, Kingston vs Archer, Cody Answers SHAQ
AEW Dynamite Results
January 27, 2021
Jacksonville, FL
— Eddie Kingston def. Lance Archer. A good, stiff fight between two mean guys beating the hell out of each other until The Butcher & The Blade dragged a knocked out Jake Roberts to the ramp. The Bunny handed Kingston a pair of brass knuckles, which he used to hit a spinning back fist to win.
— Jon Moxley appeared in a vignette promoting next week’s six-man tag team main event. I’d rather you just watch it than have to try and recap one of the best promo guys in the business:
.@JonMoxley understands the circumstances involved.
But, at Beach Break next Wednesday – a fight is still a fight.
WATCH #AEWDynamite Wednesdays at 8e/7c on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/Rbb789zknA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 28, 2021
— Sting and Darby Allin were shown hanging out in an abandoned building. Sting talked about being called a “hoodlum” and turned it over to a real hoodlum in Allin, who threw his skateboard threw a window. Sting admitted that maybe he is a hoodlum, breaking several windows with his baseball bat. It is “showtime” at AEW Revolution.
— Chris Jericho & MJF def. The Varsity Blonds. This was a good showcase for Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison, who got in a ton of offense. Both Jericho and MJF sold their asses off for them.
— Cody Rhodes came out for an in-ring interview with Tony Schiavone. He got right down to it and said the original “pitch” was him and his wife Brandi taking on SHAQ and Jade Cargill at AEW Revolution. Clearly that’s not going to happen because he’s going to be a daddy. Arn Anderson told a story about the night Dusty Rhodes tore the house down and jumped on a jet to make it home in time to see the birth of his baby boy. The crowd chanted for Dusty and Cody got a bit choked up in the moment. Arn said that SHAQ is a major name and wrestling him is a major opportunity for him and for AEW. He knows that Brandi can’t be in that match as planned, but he wants Cody to consider someone else… Red Velvet made her way out with a ton of confidence and in no uncertain terms told Cody that she was going to “stir her bitch ass up”.
— Hangman Page def. Ryan Nemeth. Matt Hardy came out to watch the match. Afterwards Hardy explained he was there because he thinks Hangman is a nice guy, but he seems lost. Looks like another group is trying to recruit Hangman…
— Jungle Boy def. Dax Harwood. A great television match that went 15 minutes, if not longer. I really like Jungle Boy getting a strong singles win over a guy who, because he’s purely a tag team specialist, it really doesn’t matter if he loses in this setting. Wheeler attacked him and Luchasaurus after the match. They handcuffed Luchasaurus to the ropes and cut the horns off his mask! Marko Stunt ran out with SCU to chase them off.
— Team Taz beat the hell out of some people selling Sting merch. Ricky Starks destroyed the table by yeeting a man through it like he weighed nothing.
— Dr. Britt Baker DMD def. Shanna. Baker was great here and looked right into the camera before she applied the Lockjaw. Distraction finish thanks to an assist from Reba. Thunder Rosa ran out and chased them off after the match.
— While the date has not yet been confirmed, Riho will make her return soon wrestling Serena Deeb in the first round of the 16-woman eliminator. Looking for confirmation, but I believe one side will be the U.S. bracket and the other side the Japan bracket.
— The Good Brothers & The Young Bucks def. The Dark Order in an 8-man tag team match. The Bucks got the win after a crazy brawl with the Meltzer Driver.
— The Bucks announced that they have been added to the tag team battle royale next week, and if they win they get to hand pick their next challengers. They teased that it would be the Good Brothers and both teamed threw up the “too sweet”. Rey Fenix and Jon Moxley ran out and cleaned house. Fenix took out the Bucks with a springboard double dropkick. Kenny Omega ran out to take a Paradigm Shift from Moxley to end the show.
AEW Revolution 2021 Officially Moved To March 7
AEW will hold its first Sunday pay-per-view on March 7.
Revolution was originally scheduled for Saturday, February 27. However, the decision was made to bump the pay-per-view by a week and a day to avoid other boxing and UFC pay-per-view events. After rumors circulated that this was the case, AEW confirmed the move on this week’s Dynamite.
As of this writing, Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a Street Fight is the only bout confirmed for Revolution.
"Come #AEWRevolution in the street fight – It's gonna be showtime" – @Sting & @DarbyAllin respond to #TeamTaz.
WATCH #AEWDynamite Wednesdays at 8e/7c on TNT Drama pic.twitter.com/Kw9zTU5MYf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 28, 2021
AEW Reveals The Next Wave Of ‘Unrivaled’ Action Figures, Pre-Order Available
All Elite Wrestling has revealed images for the next wave in the AEW Unrivaled line of action figures.
The fourth series in the line will feature newcomers Sammy Guevara and fellow Inner Circle members Santana and Ortiz, as well as Broken Matt Hardy. We’re also getting two new versions of Cody Rhodes, featuring his “Throne Breaker” gear, as well as current AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.
You can pre-order AEW Unrivaled 4 now through Ringside Collectibles.
🔥#AEW Unrivaled 4 @Santana_Proud🔥
NEW IMAGES!!! #ProudAndPowerful
Pre-Order now at https://t.co/6rzHY6VSB7!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWUnrivaled #AEWDynamite #Santana #Ortiz #InnerCircle pic.twitter.com/SKDVJM6NlB
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) January 27, 2021
You knew @Ortiz_Powerful was coming too, right? First ever @AEW Ortiz action figure!#AEW #AEWUnrivaled @Jazwares pic.twitter.com/YmFy9swPE4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 27, 2021
🔥#AEW Unrivaled 4 @MATTHARDYBRAND 🔥
NEW IMAGES!!!
Pre-Order now at https://t.co/6rzHY6VSB7!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWUnrivaled #AEWDynamite #MattHardy #Damascus #Delete pic.twitter.com/fB6q3zjAHN
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) January 27, 2021
🔥#AEW Unrivaled 4 @sammyguevara🔥
NEW IMAGES!!!
Pre-Order now at https://t.co/6rzHY6VSB7!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWUnrivaled #AEWDynamite #SammyGuevara #InnerCircle #SpanishGod pic.twitter.com/NOYU50ZR2W
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) January 27, 2021
#AEW Unrivaled 4 @CodyRhodes
NEW IMAGES!
Pre-Order now at https://t.co/6rzHY6VSB7!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWUnrivaled #AEWDynamite #ThroneBreaker #CodyRhodes pic.twitter.com/7vmtxXzgme
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) January 27, 2021
🔥NEW @KennyOmegamanX @AEW Unrivaled Series 4 Images!🔥
Shop now at https://t.co/6rzHY6VSB7 or go to https://t.co/u2iD9lOk4l!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AEW #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite @allelitewrestling @aewontnt #WickedCoolToys #Jazwares @jazwares pic.twitter.com/Huvc6u2Tzu
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) January 27, 2021
AEW Dynamite Preview: Young Bucks & Good Brothers Team Up On The Road To Beach Break, Archer vs Kingston, More
Just one week before All Elite Wrestling’s Beach Break special — a fitting name in the dead of winter — the promotion returns to Daily’s Place for another episode of AEW Dynamite with another big lineup.
Tonight’s show will be headlined by a huge eight-man tag team match. The AEW World Tag Team Champions and the IMPACT World Tag Team Champions will team up for the first time ever, as the Young Bucks and the Good Brothers battle The Dark Order.
After a triple threat victory earned Chris Jericho and Maxwell Jacob Friedman the title of The Inner Circle’s “official” tag team, the obnoxious duo will face the Varsity Blondes. Plus, the “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer and the “Mad King” Eddie Kingston will finally settle their beef one-on-one in a highly anticipated singles match.
Also announced for tonight, Dr. Britt Baker DMD battles Shanna in a warmup before her match with Thunder Rosa at AEW Beach Break, Dax Harwood faces Jungle Boy in singles competition, and Hangman Page returns to action after turning down the Dark Order last week, taking on Ryan Nemeth.
In non-wrestling action, the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will appear in a response to NBA legend Shaq. Plus TNT Champion Darby Allin and Sting discuss their upcoming Street Fight, and Jon Moxley speaks ahead of the Beach Break main event.
Join us for live coverage of AEW Dynamite on TNT at 8:00 PM ET.
