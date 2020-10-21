Welcome once again to your LIVE coverage of AEW Dynamite on ProWrestling.com! Coverage begins at 8/7C and you can chat with us LIVE about the show on Twitter @prowrestlingcom or @dougEwrestling!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS

OCTOBER 21, 2020

AEW WORLD TITLE ELIMINATOR TOURNAMENT MATCH

WARDLOW vs. JUNGLEBOY

We start with a collar and elbow tie up, but Wardlow tosses Jungleboy across the ring. Jungleboy stands up and slaps Wardlow across the face, and Wardlow looks unfazed. Jungleboy starts to show his speed and is hitting Wardlow from all sides, sticking and moving, focusing on the legs. Wardlow charges at Jungleboy, but Jungleboy hits the low bridge and Wardlow goes up and over.

Jungleboy looks to fly off the apron to hit a hurricanrana but Wardow catches him and throws him into the ring post! He brings him back into the ring and hits a release vertical suplex. Jungleboy staggers into the corner and Wardlow starts to stomp on him. He picks him up in power bomb position, but Jungleboy flips out. Wardlow, once again unfazed just runs and cleans the clock of Jungleboy with a clothesline.

Jungleboy gets up and once again Wardlow charges at Jungleboy and he ends up on the outside of the ring. Jungleboy runs and hits a suicide dive on Wardlow on the outside! Back in the ring now and Jungleboy hits Wardlow with a tornado DDT! Jungleboy gets to the top and dives to hit a double knees!

Wardlow rolls to the outside to collect himself and Jungleboy tries to hit another DDT off the top, but Wardlow catches Jungleboy on his shoulders and hits an F10 to the inside of the ring! He gets back in and hits another F10 before picking up the victory.

Winner: Wardlow

