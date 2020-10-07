Welcome once again to your LIVE coverage of AEW Dynamite on ProWrestling.com! Refresh the page throughout the night for continued coverage and chat with us LIVE on Twitter @prowrestlingcom or @dougEwrestling!

Coverage begins at 8/7c.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS

OCTOBER 7, 2020

We start the show with a video package where several wrestlers are paying tribute to Chris Jericho for the 30 years of Jericho. We see people like Britt Baker, Sammy Guevara, Jungleboy, and more talking about their favorite Jericho moments.

FTW CHAMPIONSHIP

BRIAN CAGE(c) vs. WILL HOBBS

The two start out slugging it out and then the two behemoths start to exchange shoulder tackles. Cage surprises Hobbs with a back elbow, but Hobbs gets right up and hits Cage with a clothesline. He goes for the cover, but Cage kicks out.

Hobbs puts Cage in the corner and gets up to pummel him, but Cage slips out and puts Hobbs on his shoulders before dropping him to the mat. Cage puts Hobbs in the corner and begins to drive his shoulder continuously into the midsection of Cage. Cage tries to throw Hobbs into the corner, but Hobbs reverses and Cage goes up and over and then hits Hobbs with a dropkick. He proceeds to pick up him and hit a standing fall away slam before hitting a standing moonsault. He goes for the cover, but Hobbs is somehow able to kick out at 2.

Hobbs gets up in the corner and Cage runs at him but runs into a boot! Hobbs explodes out with a couple of clotheslines before hitting a power slam and trying for the cover, but Cage is able to kick out. Hobbs picks up Cage for a suplex, but Cage reverses into a slam of his own. He puts Hobbs on his shoulders, but Hobbs slips out and hits Cage with a German Suplex! Cage stands right up and then he hits one of his own! Hobbs gets up and he hits Cage with a HUGE spine buster and then goes for the cover…..1………2……..CAGE KICKS OUT!

Hobbs doesn’t know what to, so he goes up to the top rope…and misses a frog splash! Cage picks up a winded Hobbs and drives him to the mat with a Drill Claw to pick up the victory.

Winner AND STILL FTW Champion: Brian Cage

After the match, Ricky Starks gets out to the ring and Taz says that Hobbs has the option right now. Hobbs is impressive so he says that he can join Team Taz or he can have the hell beaten out of him. Darby Allin comes in with his skateboard to send Cage and Starks out of the ring.