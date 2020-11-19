AEW Dynamite Results (11/18): World Title Contract Signing, Young Bucks vs Top Flight, PAC Returns To Action & More

AEW Dynamite Results

November 18, 2020

— The Young Bucks (c) def. Top Flight to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships. A return to the insane fast-paced style the Bucks became famous for, against a team of crazy young athletes. AEW put together a video package with lots of indie footage to hype up Top Flight’s debut which was cool.

— TH2 attacked Top Flight after their match, but the Young Bucks returned to make the save and raise their hands after a great performance.

— The Inner Circle arrived in Las Vegas and got off to a rocky start together. MJF is still trying to weasel his way into their good graces, but Sammy Guevara isn’t have it. Wardlow and Jake Hager don’t trust each other either. MJF and Jericho proceed to get everyone very drunk, and we fast-forward to the group getting out of a hot-boxed car with Konnan!

— AEW World Champion Jon Moxley cut a promo about his title reign, and advice that his father once gave him. This was all built around him being his “father’s son” because the big news is… his wife Renee Paquette is pregnant!

— Orange Cassidy def. Kip Sabian. Miro was on commentary during the match but rushed the ring immediately after it was over and beat the hell out of Cassidy. Best Friends ran out and chased the bag guys away.

— After some elaborate fanfare Kenny Omega made his way out to sign the contract for his world title match with Jon Moxley. They cut backstage where Moxley was laid out, being checked on by doctors and officials. Omega looked annoyed but signed the contract anyways. He had nothing to say and walked out.

— Back to Las Vegas where the Inner Circle is suddenly best friends. MJF gave a drunken speech about how everyone thinks he’s a lone wolf, but he’s finally found his wolfpack. They all howled at the moon before things fade to black. They wake up the next day, and Jericho is in bed with Elvis, while MJF is in the bathtub with Sammy’s name scribbled all over his face in marker. Swoggle was crying in a diaper in the corner to complete The Hangover reference.

— PAC def. The Blade. Good back and forth match with Eddie Kingston providing some great color commentary throughout. PAC won the match with a Shooting Star Press to the back immediately transitioning into the Brutalizer.

— Kingston and The Butcher attacked PAC after the match until Rey Fenix ran out to make the save. He got in a few shots but the numbers game was too much. Pentagon Jr. finally walked out with a steel chair and stood in between everyone. It looked like he was going to attack his brother, but instead chased off Kingston and his family. The Lucha Bros tended to PAC and threw up the Death Triangle symbol.

–– Serena Deeb (c) def. Thunder Rosa to retain the NWA Women’s World Championship. Another great match between these two. This was a really important win for Serena, as Thunder Rosa has been a bigger star for longer and featured that way on AEW television prior to this. Deeb is the champion now and needed to return to her first AEW match and rewrite that story.

— There was a spot during the women’s title match where Reba ran out and distracted Thunder Rosa and the referee, allowing Dr. Britt Baker DMD to sneak into the ring and attack her. Rosa attacked Baker after the match and it took all the referees to split them up.

— Anna Jay is getting an AEW Women’s World title match against Hikaru Shida next week.

— Brian Cage & Ricky Starks def. Cody Rhodes & TNT Champion Darby Allin. Hot main event with a lot of intensity. Darby nearly had it won but got caught on the top rope and Cage got the win with a super Drill Claw.

— Team Taz continued to beat down Darby and Cody after the main event. Big Will Hobbs ran out with a steel chair once again to even the odds, but instead blindsided Cody with the chair. Hobbs joined with Taz and his group and stood over the fallen babyfaces to end the show.