AEW Dynamite Results (11/4): Road To Full Gear, Young Bucks vs Private Party, Miro In Action & More

November 4, 2020

The Inner Circle kicked off the show. Chris Jericho praised Jake Hager and his two black eyes for remaining unbeaten as a heavyweight fighter last weekend at Bellator. He called MJF “soft” and claimed he didn’t have the killer instinct to be a part of the Inner Circle, then played his intro music again so the fans and wrestlers could sing along with “Judas”.

MJF & Wardlow vs. Ortiz & Sammy Guevara

Ortiz outmaneuvered Wardlow at the start and went low with a dropkick to the knees, but made the mistake of trying to trade chops with the big man. It went about as well as you’d expect. They worked him over tagging in and out, MJF coming in to pick the bones and Wardlow playing the role of a brick wall between Ortiz and his corner.

Ortiz finally nailed MJF with an enzuigiri and made the hot tag to Sammy, who drilled both opponents with flying knee strikes in the corner, one after another. He took to the skies with a tope con hillo to one side, taking out MJF, running back in for an impressive tornillo over the ropes to the other side.

Ortiz and Wardlow clotheslined each other to the floor and continued to brawl as Sammy and MJF came face-to-face in the ring. After a nice back and forth exchange MJF caught him with a simple eye poke, but spent too much time playing to the crowd. Sammy fired back with knee strikes and the Burning Hammer GTS.

They ended up fighting to the top rope, trading punches, Ortiz joined them, and Wardlow suplexed everyone in a big Tower of Doom spot. Guevara hit a springboard 450 to the floor, taking out MJF. As he turned around, a man in a Serpentico mask threw a chair into his face, knocking him out cold. It was Matt Hardy all along! Back in the ring, MJF slapped the Fujiwara armbar on Ortiz and got the submission.

Winners: Wardlow & MJF

After the match, MJF rushed the commentary area and speared Chris Jericho through the backdrop. Wardlow pulled him off and retreated before the rest of the Inner Circle could get there. Jericho got up with a wicked smile on his face. Earlier on commentary, Jericho said he was trying to bait the best out of MJF, and it looks like he got what he was looking for.

Kenny Omega was interviewed in his home, earlier in the day, by Tony Sciavone. He bragged about making it to the finals of the tournament despite his game plan being thrown off by replacements. Tony asked about Hangman Page and the obvious story of them meeting in the finals. Omega questioned whether it was obvious and said he honestly thought Wardlow was going to win.

Trent vs. Miro

Miro grabbed the microphone from Justin Roberts and claimed he was going to beat up Trent because his mom didn’t teach him any manners. Trent rushed in with wild rights and lefts and climbed to the second rope, but dove right into a big back suplex. Miro went to work with heavy kicks to the back, and even heavier elbows in the corner, not letting up until the referee admonished him.

Miro stalked his opponent, delivering a series of German suplexes. Kip Sabian ran out trying to get involved, but Chuck Taylor made the save and the two brawled backstage. Back in the ring, Miro rushed the corner but Trent sent him crashing into the post and gave him a half dozen knife-edge chops. The Bulgarian Brute shook it off and sent him flying through the ropes like a lawn dart.

After commercial, Trent rallied with numerous lariats that Miro soaked up like a sponge. He finally chopped him down to size and delivered one last lariat to take the big man off his feet. One-count. Miro immediately popped back to his feet, missed wildly with a roundhouse kick, and Trent hit a beautiful Saito suplex. Again, Miro popped back up.

Miro caught Trent running with a twisting urinage slam. He began stomping in the corner but missed with the Machka Kick and got sent out to the floor. Trent followed with a tope con hilo taking them both into the concrete. Back in the ring he hit a Tornado DDT out of the corner and a running knee strike, but Miro barely got his shoulder up in time.

Trent went for a springboard but seemingly botched the move. Miro immediately killed him with a superkick and slapped on The Accolade. It’s over! Good match. Weird finish, but if the botch was unintentional, Miro did a very good job quickly recovering.

Winner: Miro

Miro, Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford continued to brawl with Best Friends after the match. Miro got on the mic and again started talking trash about Trent’s mom, so Orange Cassidy came flying off the top rope with his hands in his pockets, taking out everyone.

