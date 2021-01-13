All Elite Wrestling has announced the first ever AEW Dynamite Awards, celebrating the best moments and stars of 2020. The show will be produced by TNT and streams exclusively on the Bleacher Report app on Wednesday, January 27 at 7:00 PM ET.

A whole panel of special guests have been invited to present awards virtually including Shaquille O’Neal, which should be interesting given his recent history with the Rhodes family, Chael Sonnen, Ron Funches, and more.

TNT has created a page at AEWAwards.com to cast your votes.

The first annual “AEW Dynamite Awards” nominees:

Best Moment on the Mic:

• MJF “We Deserve Better” Speech

• Cody Rhodes accepts Dog Collar Match

• Jon Moxley accepts Inner Circle Invitation

• Brandi Rhodes confronts Jade Cargill

• Orange Cassidy Debates Chris Jericho

Biggest Surprise:

• Matt Hardy’s Debut

• Jake the Snake Roberts confronts Cody

• Brodie Lee arrives as The Exalted One

• Sting’s AEW Debut

• Miro revealed as Best Man

Breakout Star – Male:

• Orange Cassidy

• Darby Allin

• Eddie Kingston

• John Silver

Breakout Star – Female:

• Hikaru Shida

• Anna Jay

• Tay Conti

• Big Swole

• Penelope Ford

Biggest Beatdown:

• Inner Circle jumps Orange Cassidy

• Dark Order attacks Nightmare Family

• Nyla Rose puts Riho + Shida through tables

• Brian Cage sneak attacks Jon Moxley

• The Nightmare Family and Inner Circle brawl

High Flyer Award:

• Rey Fenix

• Marq Quen

• Nick Jackson

• PAC

Hardest Moment to Clean Up After:

• Orange Cassidy drops orange juice on The Inner Circle

• The Parking Lot Brawl

• The Bunkhouse Match

• Big Swole dumps garbage on Dr. Britt Baker

Biggest WTF Moment

• Cody Rhodes steel cage moonsault

• Sammy Guevara hit by golf cart

• Kenny Omega wins AEW World Championship and walks out of AEW

• Bloody Dr. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida

• Young Bucks frog splash off the stadium railing

LOL Award

• Jericho + MJF: Le Dinner Debonair

• Britt Baker waxes Tony Schiavone

• Young Bucks kick MJF into a pool

• Inner Circle Vegas Trip

Best Twitter Follow

• MJF

• Orange Cassidy

• Dr. Britt Baker

• Nyla Rose

Bleacher Report PPV Moment of the Year

• Stadium Stampede

• Moxley wins AEW Championship

• Shida wins AEW Women’s Championship

• Omega + Page defeat The Young Bucks

• Darby Allin wins TNT Title from Cody

• The Young Bucks win AEW Tag Team title