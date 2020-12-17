AEW
AEW Dynamite Results (12/16): Omega vs. Janela – No DQ, Cody’s Big Announcement, Eddie Addresses His Enemies
ADAM HANGMAN PAGE, JOHN SILVER, & ALEX REYNOLDS vs. MATT HARDY & PRIVATE PARTY
Hangman Page and Marq Quen start the match and Quen bounces off the ropes and tries for a shoulder block, but Page is barely fazed and bounces off the ropes, goes under a clothesline, gets leap frogged, and then moves out of the way of a dropkick for a stalemate.
Quen tags in Matt Hardy and he and Hangman jock for position. Private Party come in to take advantage of Hangman, but Silver & Reynolds come in to even the odds quickly and then Hardy and Party get clotheslined out of the ring!
John Silver comes back in and gets clotheslined by Marq Quen, and then gets a big kick in the face. Quen tags in Isaah Cassidy and the two men nail a wishbone on Silver before trying for a cover, but Silver kicks out. Isaah Cassidy tags in Matt Hardy and he starts to nail Silver with forearms to the back repeatedly before trying for the side effect. Silver counters, but hardy turns it into a sleeper before hitting a neck breaker.
Hardy climbs to the second rope and gives the Hardy symbol before diving onto Silver, but Silver gets up and hits Hardy with a kick before nailing him with a surprise brain buster. Silver tags in Hangman Page and Hardy tags in Cassidy. Page comes in hot and he nails Cassidy with a suplex before jumping onto Hardy on the outside. Page hits Quen with a dropkick, knocking him off the apron and then levels Cassidy in the middle of the ring with a HUGE clothesline. He goes for the cover, but Cassidy is just barely able to kick out.
Quen is tagged in, as is Reynolds and Reynolds is working fast and furious. He gets on the top rope but is surprised with a hurricanrana by Quen into a cutter by Cassidy, hitting the Gin & Juice! Hardy weirdly tags himself in and he goes for the cover and picks up the victory!
Winners: Matt Hardy & Private Party
BACKSTAGE SEGMENT
MJF is backstage with the Inner Circle holding a plaque where he was recognized by the New York Times for best segment with the Dinner Debonaire. Jericho looks sour and MJF says that he hears what the people have been saying, which is that he is a much better performer than Chris Jericho, but he tells Jericho that he couldn’t have done it without him. He says that he loves him and he’s his best friend.
AEW
Cody & Brandi Rhodes Announce They Are Expecting Their First Child
Cody and Brandi Rhodes are having a baby!
The AEW power couple announced the news on TNT this evening in a video package that saw Cody and Brandi unwrap a Christmas ornament that said “We’re Expecting a New Baby due 2021”. Their internet-famous dog Pharaoh was also rocking a bandana that said “Baby Security In Training”.
Congratulations to the happy couple on the announcement of their first child!
Check out the video below.
Congratulations to @CodyRhodes & @TheBrandiRhodes as they welcome a new baby in the new year! pic.twitter.com/8UgUtWDs9L
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 17, 2020
AEW
Two Wrestlers Pulled From Tonight’s Inner Circle 14-Man Tag Team Match
The 14-man tag team match originally planned for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite has been turned into a 12-man tag team match instead.
All Elite Wrestling announced in a tweet today that Wardlow will be unable to make the show in Jacksonville, FL this evening due to a “family matter”.
Keeping things simple, the decision was made to pull Wardlow from the Inner Circle’s side of the tag team match, as well as Brandon Cutler from the opposition.
As things stand, it will be Chris Jericho, MJF, Ortiz, Santana, Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager taking on Best Friends, the Varsity Blondes and Top Flight.
Join us for live coverage of AEW Dynamite tonight at 8/7c.
MATCH UPDATE
Wardlow can’t travel due to a family matter, so tonight it will be a 12 man tag match with Inner Circle’s Jericho, MJF, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, & Sammy Guevara vs. Best Friends, Varsity Blonds & Top Flight!
Watch #AEWDynamite tonight LIVE on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c pic.twitter.com/DfZwmHwuyJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 16, 2020
AEW
Complete Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT
All Elite Wrestling returns to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL tonight with another stacked episode of AEW Dynamite, as the promotion attempts to hit the one-million viewer mark before the year comes to a close.
AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will face Joey Janela in a No Disqualification, Anything Goes match with a future title shot on the line should the “Bad Boy” emerge victorious. Omega shocked the world again just 24 hours ago by reuniting with the Good Brothers on IMPACT Wrestling, attacking IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns.
The Inner Circle will also be in action in a huge 12-man tag team match. It was originally supposed to be an even more massive 14-man tag, but Wardlow was pulled from action citing a “family matter” that kept him from flying into Jacksonville.
Join us for live coverage of AEW Dynamite on TNT at 10/9c.
Updated Lineup:
— No DQ, Anything Goes: Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela
— Six-Man Tag: Hangman Page & The Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. Matt Hardy & Private Party
— Cody Rhodes vs. Angelico
— SCU (Christopher Daniels & Kazarian) vs. The Acclaimed
— 12-Man Tag: The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho & Jake Hager & Santana & Ortiz & Sammy Guevara & MJF) vs. Best Friends & Top Flight & The Varsity Blondes
— Serena Deeb & Big Swole vs. Ivelisse & Diamante
— Sting to appear live!
— Eddie Kingston to address his “enemies”
— Dustin Rhodes interview with Dasha Gonzalez
