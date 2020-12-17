AEW Dynamite Results (12/16): Omega vs. Janela – No DQ, Cody’s Big Announcement, Eddie Addresses His Enemies

Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s exclusive live coverage of AEW Dynamite!

Results provided by @dougEwrestling. Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

ADAM HANGMAN PAGE, JOHN SILVER, & ALEX REYNOLDS vs. MATT HARDY & PRIVATE PARTY

Hangman Page and Marq Quen start the match and Quen bounces off the ropes and tries for a shoulder block, but Page is barely fazed and bounces off the ropes, goes under a clothesline, gets leap frogged, and then moves out of the way of a dropkick for a stalemate.

Quen tags in Matt Hardy and he and Hangman jock for position. Private Party come in to take advantage of Hangman, but Silver & Reynolds come in to even the odds quickly and then Hardy and Party get clotheslined out of the ring!

John Silver comes back in and gets clotheslined by Marq Quen, and then gets a big kick in the face. Quen tags in Isaah Cassidy and the two men nail a wishbone on Silver before trying for a cover, but Silver kicks out. Isaah Cassidy tags in Matt Hardy and he starts to nail Silver with forearms to the back repeatedly before trying for the side effect. Silver counters, but hardy turns it into a sleeper before hitting a neck breaker.

Hardy climbs to the second rope and gives the Hardy symbol before diving onto Silver, but Silver gets up and hits Hardy with a kick before nailing him with a surprise brain buster. Silver tags in Hangman Page and Hardy tags in Cassidy. Page comes in hot and he nails Cassidy with a suplex before jumping onto Hardy on the outside. Page hits Quen with a dropkick, knocking him off the apron and then levels Cassidy in the middle of the ring with a HUGE clothesline. He goes for the cover, but Cassidy is just barely able to kick out.

Quen is tagged in, as is Reynolds and Reynolds is working fast and furious. He gets on the top rope but is surprised with a hurricanrana by Quen into a cutter by Cassidy, hitting the Gin & Juice! Hardy weirdly tags himself in and he goes for the cover and picks up the victory!

Winners: Matt Hardy & Private Party

BACKSTAGE SEGMENT

MJF is backstage with the Inner Circle holding a plaque where he was recognized by the New York Times for best segment with the Dinner Debonaire. Jericho looks sour and MJF says that he hears what the people have been saying, which is that he is a much better performer than Chris Jericho, but he tells Jericho that he couldn’t have done it without him. He says that he loves him and he’s his best friend.