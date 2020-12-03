Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s exclusive live coverage of AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming! Jon Moxley defends the AEW World title against Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes teams with TNT Champion Darby Allin and more!

Results provided by @dougEwrestling. Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming

December 2, 2020

Jacksonville, FL

AEW DYNAMITE DIAMOND BATTLE ROYAL

We start HOT with the battle royal and Scorpio Sky and Shawn Spears are outside of the ring waiting for their turn to get in. Scorpio Sky eventually get in and Spears stays on the outside, but they eye each other as the melee takes place inside the ring. We have 19 men going nuts on each other, and Isaah Cassidy gets thrown out by Matt Hardy! We continue the battle, but now Adam Page works together with the Dark Order to eliminate Serpentico.

We continue and Sydal gets thrown BIG TIME out onto the ramp way. Then from behind Shawn Spears gets eliminated by Scorpio Sky! It looks like Hangman Page is going to get eliminated by Matt Hardy…but the Dark Order catches him! They throw him back into the ring, but Hardy goes right after him and throws him out on the other side of the ring. Meanwhile, Wardlow, Sammy Guevara, & MJF are just biding their time sitting in the corner with each other as Miro annihilates everyone. He eliminates Joey Janela, Matt Hardy, & Marq Quen all in a row!

Left in the ring are Sammy Guevara, MJF, & Wardlow, but Jungleboy is in there too! Miro and Wardlow meet in the middle of the ring, and they start trading hay makers! Miro gets the upper hand with some right hands and then starts to nail knees! Miro looks to deliver the knockout blow, but Sammy Guevara and MJF attack him from behind and eliminate him.

Jungleboy gets up and starts going at it with fast paced action against Sammy Guevara. It makes it up to the top rope….and MJF pushes them both off the top! It looks like the last two are Wardlow and MJF, and they’ll be facing off against each other….BUT ORANGE CASSIDY IS STILL OUTSIDE THE RING! He has not been eliminated! He gets in the ring and dodges a blow by Wardlow, who accidentally nearly eliminates MJF. Within the confusion, Cassidy hits the Orange Punch on Wardlow, eliminating him out of the ring, leaving the finals to Orange Cassidy vs. MJF!

Winners: Orange Cassidy & MJF

After the match, Miro comes out and has to be held back by referees.