AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS LIVE NOW – STING SPEAKS!

First and foremost, how is the wedding prep going?

“We’re keeping everything very close to our chest. It’s probably – and I’m going to say this anyway, but I feel like I’m a very honest human being – and I feel like this is going to be the biggest wrestling wedding since Macho Man and Elizabeth.”

This year we go to see you work very closely with the “Superbad Girl” Penelope Ford. Tell me a little bit about how that came to be, and what it’s like working with your real-life partner?

“Before AEW, I was a very cocky, arrogant heel of a character. I was a mic man. I was the dude that you would give the stick, and I would just go out and talk. When I joined AEW I decided to almost take a step to the side – I was fresh in America, and I wanted to kind of see the lay of the land and how it works, so I went with my original character idea. But there was always talk between me and Penelope of, ‘How good would it be if we could actually do what we wanted to do?’ Which was to eventually incorporate our real-life relationship and how we are into this wrestling world. We spoke to certain individuals, because we wanted to do the idea, and eventually we got the green light to do it.”

One of my favorite things about your on-screen relationship with Penelope is that she’s out there as your manager, but when she’s wrestling you’re also out there in her corner. Usually in wrestling it’s a one-way road with couples in the business, but I love that you have a sort of mutually beneficial partnership.

“One of the things that we spoke about was – a pet hatred of mine is that stereotype of, ‘We’re going to put a female with a male, and the female is going to be the manager. They’re gonna be the eye candy, they’re gonna do some distractions, they’re just there as a focal point during the match.’ I hate that idea, because that’s not the way the real world is. Especially in 2o20, that’s not the way it works. If she’s wrestling, I’m gonna manage her, and I’m going to play that role to the best that I can to, to highlight her and to highlight her opponent. I’ve always been a strong believer in intergender wrestling. I’ve had some of my favorite matches in intergender wrestling. I like the extra dynamic. Now, I don’t like the dynamic of – let’s just have a guy punching a girl for cheap heat. There’s lots of ways you can go around it to make it mean something. On the Jericho Cruise, you had me and Penelope vs. Kenny [Omega] and Riho. When Riho gave me the Dragon Suplex, I have never heard a louder live pop from such a small audience. It was huge. Even on the footage that we got, you couldn’t tell how loud that pop was. That’s what I live for in wrestling, is those moments.

“I wanted to make sure that with Penelope, I would do the same role that she would do for me. But the dynamic that we have is that when she’s involved in my matches, she looks like a badass. When I’m involved in her matches, a lot of the time it’s egg on face. But I’m confident enough in myself that if it adds to the match or the show, and helps highlight her, then I’m happy to do that.”

I remember the moment intergender wrestling really clicked for me, I think it was an AAW New Year’s show in Chicago, and Sami Callihan issued an open challenge for the world title. Candice LeRae ended up answering the challenge, and they tore the house down.

“When it’s done right, I think it’s – it’s like what people always say with tag team wrestling, it opens up so many more avenues to go down. Having that extra man, the tag rope, the rules slightly changing. I feel that intergender wrestling is the same, as long as it’s – I’ve seen a lot of really, really bad intergender matches. If it’s done poorly, it’s the worst. If it’s done correctly, and it makes sense, and there’s a story being told that is not just, here is a guy beating up a girl, then I’m behind it.”

Earlier this year you had a clear trajectory in the tag team division, picking up wins, challenging for the world tag team titles, and then very suddenly your partner was gone from the company. Was it a struggle having to change direction so quickly, and to be put in a position where you now almost have to go back to the drawing board and figure out what comes next?

“We had a very good idea of where we were going, and what we were doing, and the trajectory that we were going to be on. I had gotten very into that mindset, with where we were going. That was kind of, obviously, rug pulled under feet. I found myself almost in limbo for awhile, because I had got myself so – it’s a strange thing with wrestling. When you know what you’re doing, or you have an idea of what you want to do, you get myself in this mindset. I’m a very tunnel-visioned person in that sense. When I have something that I’m focussed on, I’m one-hundred percent in. To have that gone, and now I have to change my trajectory, it was this limbo phase of – ‘What am I going to do? I have no idea now. I’m just back on the assembly line.’ We have such a strong roster, with such a wide variety of characters, that once you’ve got an angle going and then it’s now gone, it’s very hard to get back to that position. We had been positioned very well, and I was absolutely loving what we were creating.”

So how do you transition from that, to being at home with no direction, to this partnership with Miro where suddenly you’re best friends and he’s the “Best Man” at your wedding?

“I’ve always been one for – give me what you want me to do, and I will do it to the best of my ability, one-hundred percent in. If you want me to be a manager, I will be a manager and I’ll put a hundred percent into it. If you want me to be the job guy – I’m there to do my role, but also at the same time, I’m a very creative human being. During that time I was trying to reinvent where I was gonna go, and I was getting heavily invested in the streaming world, and gaming culture. I’ve always been a gamer, but I was getting very heavily involved in my Twitch stream, and investing a lot of my money into that avenue. It got to that point where I was like, ‘Man, I’m not on TV, but COVID is here. I’m now in the crowd during Dynamite. What can I do to at least get some kind of momentum going for me?’ A lot of it was just try and have fun while I was doing it. So I invited the idea of having my signs that i made, and I’d stand in the crowd and get in front of the camera guy at the start of the shot, and I’d have my sign up. Every week I’d have something that was relating to streamer culture, hitting that group that I enjoy as well as the wrestling fans. More than anything, it was something to keep myself sane because I had just gone from being in one angle and mindset, to then now, I don’t know what I’m doing. Along the same time I started becoming friends with a lot of the other people that were streaming that were wrestlers, Miro being one of them. Not the closest of friendships, but it was someone I knew.”

“I’ve always been very good when working with a bigger guy. World of Sport Wrestling, the revamp, I was in a tag team – first ever tag team champion might I add – with Iestyn Rees, who was one of my partners as Alpha Bad. He was this big, six-foot-five tall, jacked dude. I was this cocky little guy, and I was the mic guy. So it was almost like a Shawn Michaels, Diesel style scenario, and I loved that, and a relished in that because I think that I play a wonderful coward. I decided when they suggested Miro, I was like, ‘This is such a good idea, because this is something I can focus on.’ He also is heavily into video games and streaming. It’s something I find so funny when people online are like, ‘Oh Miro is doing this stupid video game gimmick. Get back to being a beast!’ No, he loves video games. We talk about video games all day. He got an XBox Series X before me. He got a PS5 before me. He is literally so on par with video games, and he loves his Twitch stream.”

I think that there’s an element where many people expected something totally 180-degrees different than what they got. I don’t think this is what people expected when they heard “Oh Rusev is going to AEW”.

“No one really expected it. But I think that a lot of those people that weren’t exactly turned on to the idea are those kind of people that just kind of want everything now. You can’t do that in this kind of – you can’t just go, ‘Okay let’s just throw Miro in, let’s have him as this beast guy, and just have him run through people.’ Eventually we’re just going to get bored, and want someone else to do that, and what happens next?”

The good news is, there’s always time to tell that story, too.

“Exactly. If that even comes around. I know that I love what I’m doing with Miro, and Miro loves what he’s doing with me, so…”

Let’s switch gears and talk about AEW DARK for a second. What are you thoughts on DARK as a secondary brand for the company, in its original format and what it’s turned into since the start of the pandemic, as a sort of supercard safe haven for indie prospects that are otherwise not working right now.

“I think DARK is one of the best platforms for, as you say, people who are coming into the company or potentially might be scouted by the company. We only have two hours of TV a week. You can’t tell a million stories in two hours of TV. You can’t have all of your contracted guys on TV every week, because the show is not long enough. We’d need double, three times that amount to get everyone on, and there’s a lot of us that just love to wrestle. So having DARK there, as much as it creates this secondary show where you can start things that are going to transfer over to Dynamite, it also gives everyone in the company a chance to keep on top of their game. I’ve always been a strong believer in reps. If you take too long off from wrestling, especially in this situation we’re in at the moment, where not everyone owns a wrestling ring that they can just go out in their backyard and roll around like I did when I was 14 in Ospreay’s backyard.” … “Not everyone can do that, so DARK gives us the opportunity to keep working. To try new things. A lot of the ideas that I came up with that eventually made it over to Dynamite started with me testing it out on DARK. It also is its own show in its own right. Some of the best matches that we’ve had in AEW have been DARK matches.”

