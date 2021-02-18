AEW
AEW Dynamite Results (2/17): Omega Goes To Preschool, Young Bucks Defend Tag Titles, Riho vs Deeb
AEW Dynamite Results
February 17, 2021
Jacksonville, FL
— Hangman Page & Matt Hardy def. TH2 (Angelico & Jack Evans). Solid tag team opener with Hangman and Hardy struggling to get on the same page. At one point Hangman had the match won, lined up for the Buckshot Lariat, but Hardy tagged himself in. In the end, Hangman took out both opponents with the Buckshot and Hardy won with a Twist of Fate.
— Hardy celebrated after the match and talked about how much money he’s going to make now that he owns 30% of Hangman’s earnings. Hangman revealed that he made some changes to the contract last week, and had a copy brought out for them to take a look at. Hardy quickly realizes that his contract has been replaced with a deal for a singles match between the two at AEW Revolution, and that if Hardy loses, Hangman will receive 100% of his earnings for Q1 2021. TH2 and Private Party attacked Hangman until the entire Dark Order came out to make the save.
— Backstage, a very serious Chris Jericho cut a promo with the Inner Circle behind him. He told Sammy Guevara in no uncertain terms that when you walk out on the Inner Circle you walk on on Chris Jericho, and he never wants to hear his name spoken around him again. “You’re dead to me!”
— Riho def. Serena Deeb to advance to the quarterfinals of the AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator Tournament. This was a tremendous match. The best of the tourney so far. They started with some outstanding chain wrestling, working a wrist lock and hammerlock to perfection. Deeb had her knee in a brace and was in worse and worse shape as the match went on. The more damage she took the more aggressive she got in working over Riho’s own knee. Deeb is the NWA women’s world champion so you have to figure a win here sets up a rematch for the belt down the line.
— Orange Cassidy def. Luther. This was a quick match. Nice to see the men in the cooldown match for a change, after the women tore the house down.
— Taz came to the ring with Brian Cage and Hook. He noted that Ricky Starks couldn’t make it because of the weather and said it was a perfect time for Sting to confront them. After much antagonizing, Sting made his way to the ring and threw his baseball bat to the side after Taz claimed he was nothing without it. He went right after Cage with right hands, backing the big man into the corner, but Cage came back and stuck him with a NASTY powerbomb. There was no beatdown afterwards. They really wanted us to know Sting could take real bumps, and let it hang in the air.
— Kenny Omega read the Young Bucks’ new book to a bunch of preschoolers, bragging about how he single-handedly drove up New Japan’s business while he was there. The kids wanted to play with Omega and Don Callis but they left instead and told the kids to hang out with Nakazawa. They all started chanting “WE HATE NAKAZAWA!” before one of them ran up and kicked him in the shin. All the kids beat up Nakazawa and threw toys at him.
— The Young Bucks (c) def. Santana & Ortiz to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Awesome title defense. Santana & Ortiz came very close a number of times, hitting the Street Sweeper near the end for a 2.99 count. They powerbombed Matt over the barricade into the other wrestlers and family members (including the Bucks’ parents), but Nick cradled Ortiz out of nowhere for the 1-2-3.
— The Inner Circle came out and beat down the Young Bucks after the match. Kenny Omega was shown backstage watching on the monitor and wanted to help, but Callis held him back and whispered something to the Good Brothers, who took off. Brandon Cutler ran out and took a beating. Finally Anderson and Gallows arrived to chase them off.
— Cody and Brandi Rhodes came out to reveal their baby is a girl!
— FTR def. Matt & Mike Sydal. After the match, FTR grabbed the ringside doctor’s medical bag and used the scissors to try and cut Sydal’s hair. The lights went out and all three members of Jurassic Express returned to attack them.
— Jon Moxley cut a great promo claiming he’s the only one left who cares about Eddie Kingston despite all their issues, and would beat that lesson into him as many times as he needed. He also called out KENTA saying he was going to NJPW STRONG to break his neck.
— Six-Man Tag Team Match: Jon Moxley & Lance Archer & Rey Fenix def. Eddie Kingston & The Butcher & The Blade. Crazy main event. Fenix was given plenty of time to shine and did some absolutely crazy stuff, but the driving thread of the match was Moxley/Kingston. In the end, Archer took everyone out on the floor leaving the two alone in the ring beating the hell out of each other. Kingston got him with the spinning back fist, but Mox completely shook it off, hit the Paradigm Shift and won.
— The Good Brothers ran out and attacked Jon Moxley. They held him back while Kenny Omega read the clause in Moxley’s big money contract that entitles him to a rematch for the title. He claimed that when he beat Mox at his own game people came up with excuses, so then he beat him in a wrestling match and they still deny him. If Moxley wants his rematch he can have it at AEW Revolution… in a Barbed Wire Exploding Death Match! Omega drilled him with the V-Trigger to close the show.
