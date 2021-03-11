AEW
AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (3/10): REVOLUTION FALL OUT, CHRISTIAN CAGE SPEAKS
It’s Wednesday night… and you know what that means!
REY FENIX vs. MATT JACKSON
Some jocking for position to start and many reversals. Fenix has a wrist lock that Matt is having trouble getting out of, but he snap mares Fenix over. Fenix gets up immediately and nails a dropkick on Matt! Matt back up and he hits Fenix with a couple of strikes, but Fenix comes back with a chop. and then sends Matt out of the ring. He proceeds to jump out and hit a head scissors! Fenix goes back up and leaps up and over the ropes right onto Matt Jackson.
Back in the ring, the two are reversing back and forth and some how find themselves on the top rope! Fenix hits Matt with a chop before attempting a top rope hurricanrana, but Matt reverses into a big power bomb from the top! He goes for the cover, but Fenix kicks out at two! Matt pulls Fenix to the center fo the ring before hitting Fenix with a big axe handle onto the lower back of Fenix. Fenix writhes in pain, and Matt really focuses on the lower back of Fenix and locks in a variation of a camel clutch! Fenix breaks out and starts to regain momentum, but Matt grabs the the legs and puts on a Sharp Shooter, putting all the pressure on the lower back of Fenix.
Fenix makes it to the ropes and then back up, sends Matt to the corner and then hits his springboard reverse kick. He tries to lift up Matt on his shoulders, but can’t support him because of the damage done to his back. Matt tries to take advantage with a tilt-a-whirl back breaker, but Fenix lands on his feet and hits a slam on Matt Jackson. Fenix puts Matt on the top rope to attempt a tight rope punt, but Matt moves! He gets on the apron and delivers a springboard destroyer!!! Matt attempts the cover, but Fenix rolls out of the ring!
Matt follows to the outside, and then he hits a HUGE DESTROYER ON THE FLOOR! HOLY SHIT!
The referee starts the ring count and makes it to 9 before Fenix is able to make it back to the inside! Matt tries to toss Fenix back to the outside, but Fenix slingshots in the ropes and comes back before being hit with a massive kick from Matt! Fenix comes back with a kick of his own and then we get some reversals and Fenix is able to lift up Matt and hits a big muscle buster driver to pick up the victory!
Winner: Rey Fenix
3/10 AEW Dynamite Preview: Revolution Fallout, Darby Allin vs Scorpio Sky, Two Big Debuts & More
All Elite Wrestling returns to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL this evening on the heels of a white hot AEW Revolution that featured tremendous action, a few major surprises, and… unfortunately, one of the more embarrassing show-closing moments in recent memory.
Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT will be headlined by the bruised and battered face of the TNT network, Darby Allin, defending his TNT Championship against Scorpio Sky. Allin survived a heavily-praised cinematic Street Fight against Team Taz at Revolution. Luckily for him, his opponent also had to go through a grueling Face of the Revolution ladder match to earn the title opportunity.
This past weekend also saw the arrival of Christian Cage and “All Ego” Ethan Page. The former will be speaking for the first time in an AEW ring this evening, while Page gets his first Dynamite match against the Nightmare Family’s Lee Johnson.
Rey Fenix and PAC represented the Death Triangle at Revolution by winning the first ever Tag Team Casino Royale, earning a future AEW World Tag Team Championship shot at the Young Bucks. The champs just narrowly retained their titles against Chris Jericho and MJF on Sunday, and now Matt Jackson will have to go one-on-one with Rey Fenix.
Also announced for AEW Dynamite tonight is an interview with Sting, so we may find out The Icon’s direction after defeating Team Taz in his return to the ring. Cody will also be in action against an unspecified opponent, and The Inner Circle will look to get back on the same page with a “War Council”. Jericho has promised there will be some “major changes” made to the group.
We also have a six-woman tag team match on the books for tonight. AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida teams with Ryo Mizunami and Thunder Rosa for a stacked bout against Nyla Rose, Maki Itoh and Dr. Britt Baker DMD.
Join us for live coverage of AEW Dynamite tonight at 8/7c.
First AEW Dark: Elevation Match To Air Before Tonight’s Dynamite
AEW Dark: Elevation will officially premiere on Monday, March 15, however an exclusive preview match will air tonight live on YouTube before Dynamite hits the air.
The first Dark: Elevation match will see Jungle Boy take on Danny Limelight. Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight will call the action together for the first time at 7:30 p.m. ET on YouTube.
TONIGHT The FIRST-EVER #AEWDark:Elevation match will take place before #AEWDynamite! It's Jungle Boy vs. Danny Limelight with Tony Schiavone & Paul Wight commentating their first-ever match together! Action starts at 7:30pm &
Tickets are still available at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/apRLiWk6wq
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2021
As noted, AEW Dark: Elevation will feature “established and rising stars, as well as the top independent wrestlers within the industry, competing against each other in the ring in pursuit of wins.”
Starting next week, AEW will air new content three nights in a row with Dark: Elevation on YouTube on Monday’s, Dark on YouTube on Tuesday’s, and Dynamite on TNT on Wednesday’s.
Tony Khan has stated that a second AEW show on TNT is in the works for later this year.
As for tonight’s Dynamite, the following items have been announced so far:
- TNT Title Match: Darby Allin (c) vs. Scorpio Sky
- Hikaru Shida, Ryo Mizunami & Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker, Maki Itoh & Nyla Rose
- Rey Fenix vs. Matt Jackson
- Ethan Page vs. Lee Johnson
- Inner Circle’s “War Council”
- Christian Cage appears
Ethan Page’s Opponent Revealed For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced Ethan Page will make his official Dynamite debut this Wednesday against another fellow recent signee in Lee Johnson.
Page made his AEW debut this Sunday at Revolution as the mystery sixth entrant in the Face of the Revolution Ladder match. It was simultaneously revealed that the former IMPACT Tag Team Champion has signed with All Elite.
In addition to Ethan Page’s match, Dynamite will also feature Christian Cage’s first words as an AEW talent.
AEW GM @TonyKhan has granted Ethan Page's request for a singles match for TOMORROW NIGHT's LIVE #AEWDynamite. @OfficialEGO will face #NightmareFamily member @BigShottyLee Johnson, who will have QT Marshall with him.
Watch Dynamite tomorrow night & every Wednesday at 8pm on TNT! https://t.co/KdDwPzyltZ pic.twitter.com/afCilmnhQI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2021
