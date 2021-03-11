It’s Wednesday night… and you know what that means!

Welcome to ProWrestling.com's live coverage of AEW Dynamite! Results provided by @dougEwrestling. Coverage begins at 8/7C.

REY FENIX vs. MATT JACKSON

Some jocking for position to start and many reversals. Fenix has a wrist lock that Matt is having trouble getting out of, but he snap mares Fenix over. Fenix gets up immediately and nails a dropkick on Matt! Matt back up and he hits Fenix with a couple of strikes, but Fenix comes back with a chop. and then sends Matt out of the ring. He proceeds to jump out and hit a head scissors! Fenix goes back up and leaps up and over the ropes right onto Matt Jackson.

Back in the ring, the two are reversing back and forth and some how find themselves on the top rope! Fenix hits Matt with a chop before attempting a top rope hurricanrana, but Matt reverses into a big power bomb from the top! He goes for the cover, but Fenix kicks out at two! Matt pulls Fenix to the center fo the ring before hitting Fenix with a big axe handle onto the lower back of Fenix. Fenix writhes in pain, and Matt really focuses on the lower back of Fenix and locks in a variation of a camel clutch! Fenix breaks out and starts to regain momentum, but Matt grabs the the legs and puts on a Sharp Shooter, putting all the pressure on the lower back of Fenix.

Fenix makes it to the ropes and then back up, sends Matt to the corner and then hits his springboard reverse kick. He tries to lift up Matt on his shoulders, but can’t support him because of the damage done to his back. Matt tries to take advantage with a tilt-a-whirl back breaker, but Fenix lands on his feet and hits a slam on Matt Jackson. Fenix puts Matt on the top rope to attempt a tight rope punt, but Matt moves! He gets on the apron and delivers a springboard destroyer!!! Matt attempts the cover, but Fenix rolls out of the ring!

Matt follows to the outside, and then he hits a HUGE DESTROYER ON THE FLOOR! HOLY SHIT!

The referee starts the ring count and makes it to 9 before Fenix is able to make it back to the inside! Matt tries to toss Fenix back to the outside, but Fenix slingshots in the ropes and comes back before being hit with a massive kick from Matt! Fenix comes back with a kick of his own and then we get some reversals and Fenix is able to lift up Matt and hits a big muscle buster driver to pick up the victory!

Winner: Rey Fenix