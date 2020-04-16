AEW Dynamite Results (4/15): Jon Moxley vs Jake Hager No Holds Barred

AEW Dynamite Results

April 15, 2020

The show started with an ice cold warning from Jake “The Snake” Roberts, telling everyone involved in the TNT Championship tournament to understand what they’re getting themselves into. He talked about Archer being forced out of his own country and going to Japan to make a name for himself – now he’s back, and he’s pissed off.

TNT Championship Tournament Match

Lance Archer vs. Colt Cabana

Archer circled the ring and destroyed one of the DARK wrestlers at ringside before the match began. He took down Colt with some viscous slams and tackles early on, but Colt did a little weaving and juking, picking his spots and trying to stay safe while inflicting bits of damage where he could. Archer gave him a few hard elbow shots in the corner and choked the man with his knee. Colt started swinging away wildly, but there was nothing in the tank and the big man actually found the futility of it amusing.

After a commercial, Archer slowly climbed the ropes and ended up crashing and burning on a second rope splash attempt. Colt caught him with a running headscissors takedown and a splash for two. He kept on Archer with a little flip, flop and fly action, but within a minute was once again on his back. After a giant chokeslam and the Blackout, it was all over. | Winner, Advancing to the Semifinals: Lance Archer

Several videos throughout the night hyped up the main event between Jon Moxley and Jake Hager. They’re really pushing Hager’s MMA experience and the toughness of both men ahead of their No Holds Barred fight. They talked to Mike Goldberg of Bellator, comedian Ron Funches, journalist Ariel Helwani and bunch of others.

Britt Baker vs. Cassandra Golden

Britt went low with a kick to the knees instead of answering a challenge to lockup, and followed with a superkick to the face. Britt started clawing and kicking at her opponent’s jaw, before stretching open her mouth and forcing Golden to bite down on the ring rope. That can’t be sanitary! Baker kicked her in the back of the head and got the quick win. No finisher needed. | Winner: Britt Baker

The Inner Circle does a gag where they’re all on Facetime together, mocking The Elite and Matt Hardy. Sammy Guevara is working out the entire time, Santana and Ortiz are hilarious although I understood about 15% of what they actually said, and Hager made his kids cover their ears so he could talk about “beating the sh*t” out of Moxley. Finally, Chris Jericho appears and is doing a terrible job of making a fried egg. He thinks “Cody Exotic” may have chopped up Brandi and fed her to Pharaoh. He then gets off the phone and screams at his agent because he still doesn’t have any toilet paper.

