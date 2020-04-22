AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS

APRIL 22, 2020

VIDEO PACKAGE

We start the show with Cody sitting in a chair viewing screens and analyzing video of all the opponents that he has during the TNT Championship tournament. Cody breaks down every one and he wonders where he fits in. He asks if he’s comfortable, if he’s the one that broke the throne because he’s too afraid of sitting in it? Cody says that TNT created a new title belt for them and for AEW. But History will show that barely a year old that they added another championship.

Cody says that the top guy will take advantage of complacency. He says that none of these men are that, and all of these men could be champion. There is plenty of will in this tournament, and now we will find out who has enough of it.

TNT CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT

SAMMY GUEVARA vs. DARBY ALLIN

Sammy attacks Darby Allin before the match starts and he throws him into the set and then the barricade before the match even starts. Sammy goes under the ring and he grabs a ladder. He places it on the ring and on the barricade, creating a platform. Sammy grabs Darby and once again throws Darby into the barricade. Sammy then places Darby on the ladder and climbs to the top rope. He proceeds to go for a HUGE dive right onto Darby Allin! The match hasn’t even started!!

Sammy grabs Darby and throws Darby back in the ring and the bell rings, but Darby is still incapacitated! Sammy goes for the cover, but Darby kicks out at 2! Sammy starts to stomp on the head of Darby before just leaving him laying there. Sammy puts Darby in the corner now and starts slugging him with right hands. He proceeds to put him on the top rope and then give him a chop. Sammy climbs the ropes, but Darby hits him with a right hand and puts him in a tree of woe!

Darby proceeds to pull off the boot and sock of Sammy Guevara, and then locks in an ankle lock!! He lets Sammy go and Sammy struggles to get to his feet and Darby hits a chop block on Sammy! Darby starts to headbutt the good of Sammy Guevara. Sammy tries to get a kick, but Darby catches it….and then Sammy gets an Enziguri! He goes for a cover, but Darby kicks out at 2! It looks like Darby is busted open from his nose. Sammy goes after Darby again but Darby catches the ankle of Sammy and locks in an ankle lock!

Sammy tries to fight out and then two just trade right hands back and forth! The two get to their feet and start trading right forearms this time, and Sammy gets a spinning backfist right to the nose of Darby Allin and Darby collapses to the floor. Sammy goes for the cover, but Darby kicks out.

Sammy goes to the top rope and still only has one boot on, then hits a 630 from the top!! Darby is hardly able to kick out from the cover but he grabs the bottom rope! Darby is beyond frustrated. Sammy picks up Darby and tries to whip him off the ropes, but Darby is able to go behind, hits a floatover stunner! He grabs the leg of Sammy and puts on the last supper pin and picks up the surprise victory!!

Winner: Darby Allin

