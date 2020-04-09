AEW Dynamite Results (4/8): TNT Title 1st QuarterFinals Match, Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida, Hardy Challenges Jericho

AEW Dynamite Results

April 8, 2020

Norcross, GA

INTERVIEW

Jake The Snake asks a simple question…would you jump in front of a train that is barreling down the track? Would you jump out of a plane without a parachute? So would you stand in a ring in front of Lance Archer and think you have a prayer? All three things have something in common. You’re done.

He knows what happened to Marko Stunt. No one wanted a piece of Lance Archer, but Marko saw this opportunity to show that he was willing and a man. He says that it is better to let someone think you’re an idiot and stay silent than speak up and erase all doubt. Jake knows that Cody is going to fake losing in this tournament in order to get away from facing them.

LANCE ARCHER VS. ALLEN IGLES

Lance is just demolishing Ingles with forearms to the back of the neck. Ingles tries to show some quickness, but Archer catches him and throws him over his head into the corner. He picks him up and lands his Blackout to pick up the victory.

Winner: Lance Archer

BRITT BAKER vs. HIKARU SHIDA

Britt Baker tries to show some quickness, but Shida is too fast and gives a back kick to Baker. Baker shoves Shida and Shida shoves her back. Britt takes Shida by the hair and slams her into the corner. Shida rolls to the outside and Baker waits for her to come back in. Shida comes in and Baker rushes her with a knee and then stomps her on the back. She picks her up and delivers a fameasser to the head of Shida. Baker goes for the cover, but Shida kicks out.

Baker picks up Shida and starts to choke her into the corner and the referee counts, but then starts to choke her with her boot. She proceeds to run and kick her with a boot in the corner. She goes for a cover, but Shida kicks out once again at 2. Britt starts to gloat into the camera, so Shida attacks her from behind and the two go to the outside. Shida has some of the other wrestlers in the crowd hold Britt, and she does a running knee to the side of the head of Britt!

Back in the ring now, Shida locks in a triangle, but Britt somehow makes her way to the ropes. Britt fights her way up and surprises Shida with a double undertook butterfly suplex! She looks to lock in the mandible claw, but Shida flails and makes her way to the rope. Both women up now and the two are slugging it out until Shida gets an Enziguri on Baker and she busts her open by the nose!

Britt starts to go insane and brings her down once again for the mandible claw…but she asks the referee for a glove to apply it (she doesn’t want germs after all) and the time allows Shida to turn it into a roll up, but Baker kicks out. Shida picks up Britt and slams her into the top turnbuckle, then grabs her and hits her with a running knee to pick up the victory!

Winner: Hikaru Shida

