AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS

MAY 20, 2020

We start the show with a limo arriving…and the Inner Circle gets out. Alex Marvez asks them what they have planned and Jericho says that they have to wait and see what they do. They say it’s a surprise and head into the arena.

10 (w/Brodie Lee) vs. JON MOXLEY

Brodie Lee leads 10 to the ring, holding the AEW World Title. He gets on the mic and he says that he wants to address the viewers at home. He tells 10 to take a knee and says that people think he cannot relate to people at home. He puts his pants on the same way, and he cannot walk on water. He is no God, he is a man. And he has come into possession into a special piece. He says that he operates at a higher level…an ELITE level. The Dark Order are the lions of AEW.

This Saturday, Brodie Lee has to win. Not just to satisfy his hunger, but to pay off the loyalty and love of the Dark Order. He says that 10 has always been special. This is his moment to shine and he is the dark knight of the Dark Order. This is his moment to hurt Jon Moxley for him.

Moxley comes out and hits a running high knee on 10. He delivers an overhead belly to belly onto 10, and proceeds to delivers forearms to the back of 10. He picks up 10 and hits a release vertical suplex before just stomping away on 10.

Referee Aubrey Edwards admonishes Moxley, which gives 10 just the right separation to hit a pump kick, knocking Moxley out of the ring and dazing him. 10 sends Moxley into the barricades before picking him up and slamming him on the apron. He throws Moxley into the ring and hits a ripcord cutter before getting a two count on Moxley.

Moxley gets up and hits 10 with a chop and then a DDT right in the center of the ring. Moxley picks him up and puts him with a cradle piledriver right in the middle of the ring! Moxley refuses to go for a cover, and he calls out Brodie Lee. Moxley picks up 10 and puts him down with a Paradigm Shift to pick up the victory.

Winner: Jon Moxley