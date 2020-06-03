Welcome once again to your EXCLUSIVE live coverage of AEW Dynamite on ProWrestling.com!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS

JUNE 3, 2020

AEW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

KENNYT OMEGA & ADAM HANGMAN PAGE vs. KIP SABIAN & JIMMY HAVOC (w/ Penelope Ford)

Kenny Omega starts the match with Jimmy Havoc, and Havoc starts the match hard and slugging Kenny over and over. Havoc goes to run off the ropes and Omega meets him with a back elbow. He goes off the ropes now, but Penelope Ford grabs Omega’s leg and the distraction allows Havoc to take down Omega and make the tag to Sabian.

Sabian sends Omega off the ropes and hits him with a back elbow of his own. He locks in a front chancery and then lets go, wrenches the arm and tags in Havoc. Havoc goes after Omega and tries for a vertical suplex, but Omega counters with a suplex of his own.

Page is tagged in and both he and Omega hit a few chops on Havoc and Havoc rolls out of the ring. Kip Sabian tries for a springboard crossbody and the two men catch him and throw him across the ring. Referee Rick Knox goes to check on Sabian, which allows Penelope Ford to jump up to the top rope and try for a hurricanrana! Page catches her however, allowing Knox to see her and eject her!

Page starts to fire back on both Sabian and Havoc and then tags in Omega, who does the same. He picks up Sabian and tries for the fireman carry, but Sabian slips out. Omega nails a hurricanrana on him, sending him into the corner, and then hits hurricanrana on Havoc. Omega nails a backstabber on Sabian and goes for a cover, but Sabian kicks out.

Omega tags in Hangman and the two hit some tandem offense, including a big clothesline and a shooting star by Page. Page goes for the cover, but Sabian kicks out. Sabian hits a springboard onto Havoc on the outside. Havoc recovers however and sends Hangman into the barricade. Back on the inside, Kip Sabian spikes Kenny Omega with a reverse-rana. Sabian tags in Havoc and Havoc gets caught with a snap-dragon suplex. Sabian comes in and nearly gets caught too, but he breaks out, but Kenny surprises him with a V-TRIGGER! Page sets up and the two hit Havoc with the last call and pick up the victory. REALLY GOOD MATCH!

Winners AND STILL AEW Tag Team Champions: Kenny Omega & Adam Page

(continued on next page….)