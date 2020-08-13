AEW Dynamite Results (8/12): Chris Jericho vs Orange Cassidy II, Cody vs Scorpio Sky, More

Editor’s Note: I’m trying out having the full show on one page, rather than split up into multiple pages. If you prefer it this way, let me know in the comments.

AEW Dynamite Results

August 12, 2020

Jacksonville, FL

The Young Bucks def. The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Greyson). Good fast-paced opening match, and a nice change of pace after the last few weeks of chaotic multi-man tag matches. Dark Order took out Matt on the outside and the rest of the faction cut him off from the ring. They double-teamed Nick, but was stacked up Greyson with a jacknife cover to win anyways. It was teased by J.R. that the Bucks haven’t had a title shot in a long time.

— Wardlow banged on a locker room door, and MJF came out trailed by his campaign team. MJF shoved Lee Johnson for being in his shot, to mimic when Samoa Joe shoved him as a WWE extra years ago.

— MJF and his team came out to the ring to give another campaign speech. He claimed he cares about the fans and the AEW product more than Jon Moxley, admitting he’s a hell of a pro wrestler, but a terrible champion and a worse leader. He calls Mox a dog who’s caught his own tail and doesn’t know what to do with it, then lays on the mat for the rest of his promo to get down on his level.

— Moxley’s music played and MJF sent his staff and Wardlow out to the various entrances of the arena. For the first time, the champ walked down the tunnel, jumped into the ring, and dropped MJF with a Paradigm Shift.

— Matthew Hardy was interviewed backstage and said he had been “seeing red” all week long, and promised to make Sammy Guevara bleed the way that he bled from that chair shot. He saw a guy in a hoodie and baseball cap and attacked him, thinking it was Sammy, bashing his head into the wall over and over. It was a referee.

TNT Championship Match: Cody (c) def. Scorpio Sky to retain. This felt really big. Both guys had tons of pyro, Cody came out with his whole entourage, with the brand new gold-plated belt, Mike Chioda was brought in to referee, and both got official in-ring introductions. Cody was intro’d as the “Prince of Pro-Wrestling”. Sky kicked out of one Cross Rhodes, but couldn’t kick out of two.

— Brodie Lee cut a promo telling Cody that the Dark Order has not forgiven him for past transgressions. He calls him out for a TNT Championship match on the special Saturday night edition of AEW Dynamite on August 22.

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Hangman Page (c) & Kenny Omega (c) def. Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy) to retain. An excellent match. I’m not sure these guys can have bad two-on-two matches. Marko Stunt got involved throughout and went back and forth with Omega, playing up their beef over the last few weeks.

The Young Bucks, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, FTR, Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard came to the ring for Tag Team Appreciation Night. They all went around praising each other, with the hard-hitting legends putting over FTR and the high-flying legends putting over the Bucks, until tensions began to mount between the two sides.

Tully blew them all away with a great promo, and said Tom Brady is the GOAT because he has more championships than anyone. Nobody in the ring has a championship right now, but by all means everyone pat each other on the back and pretend they’ve accomplished something. He said he’s had a beef with Arn Anderson for a very long time, and Arn gets his face and says he’s a grown ass man.

Shawn Spears made his way out, and Arn had the wisdom to quickly remove himself from the situation. A brawl broke out and the Bucks managed to get Spears and Tully to the back, but with their backs turned, FTR took out the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and dropped them with spike piledrivers! Kenny Omega and Hangman Page ran out, as FTR escaped through the arena.

Hikaru Shida def. Heather Monroe. Quick match. Shida won by submission in about two minutes, and when asked for her comments afterwards simply said, “I’m Waiting”.

$7,000 Obligation Match: Orange Cassidy def. Chris Jericho. I repeat, Orange Cassidy has defeated Chris Jericho. At the end, Best Friends brawled with Santana and Ortiz out to the entrance ramp, distracting the referee and allowing Jake Hager to sneak in the ring and powerslam the hell out of Cassidy. He still kicked out, Jericho punched him in the balls, went for the Judas Effect, but Cassidy ducked it and rolled him up for the pin.