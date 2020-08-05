AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS LIVE NOW – JERICHO AND ORANGE CASSIDY DEBATE!

Welcome once again to you LIVE coverage of AEW Dynamite on ProWrestling.com!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS

AUGUST 5, 2020

DARK ORDER vs. THE ELITE & FTR

Chaos taking place all over the ring. It looks like Cash Wheeler hurt his leg at some point and he and Dax Harwood walk gingerly to the back, helped by Hangman Page. The Dark Order take complete control with now just the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega in. Matt Jackson is getting completely beat down.

Matt Jackson starts to dive on everyone in true Matt Jackson fashion, but with more chaos and everyone in the ring, both Matt’s partners are down. Out comes Hangman Page! Page gets the tag and goes insane on everyone. Suicide dives, planchas, clotheslines, and slamming John Silver onto the apron. Page climbs onto the top rope and he looks Brodie Lee right in the eye as he hits a moonsault onto all of the follows of the Dark Order.

Brodie Lee tags himself in and now he looks face to face with Hangman. We start to trade forearms back and forth before Lee bounces off the ropes and he gets met with a boot by Page. Page goes to bounce off the ropes but he gets a low bridge and taken out by the Dark Order.

Omega and the Bucks come in and there is even more chaos with everyone in ring, which allows Brodie Lee to nail Page with a huge lariat and pick up the victory.

Winners: The Dark Order

BACKSTAGE INTERVIEW

Jon Moxley is talking about how he had a lot of demons when he was younger. Many people told others to not wrestle him. He says he wished that he listened to people, because he paid the price. But in other ways, he is glad he came through his journey.

He gets where Darby Allin is coming from and he knows that Darby is going to keep coming at him and coming at him and keep coming at him until he can’t move anymore. He won’t even think about the fact that last time they wrestled he nearly broke Darby’s neck. And he doesn’t want to be remembered as the guy who ended the career of Darby Allin because he actually likes him. But he signed that contract and that means that he is going to end up just like everyone else.

