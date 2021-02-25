AEW
AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS IN PROGRESS: A “BIG SHOW” IN THE MAKING!
AEW
Paul Wight Reportedly Unhappy About Final WWE Appearance, Contract Expired In January
Earlier today All Elite Wrestling made the massive announcement that Paul Wight, better known as The Big Show, has signed a long-term contract with the promotion as both an in-ring talent and commentator for the brand new series AEW Dark: Elevation.
PWInsider.com has confirmed that Wight’s contract with WWE came to an end in January, shortly after an appearance on the “Legends Night” edition of Monday Night Raw. The world’s largest athlete was scripted into a segment where he, along with several others legends, were berated and bullied backstage by Randy Orton. PWInsider added that Wight was “very open that night about his unhappiness about the situation”.
It is unknown if the seven-time world heavyweight champion will appear on this evening’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. More information on the new “Elevation” series as well as Wight’s co-commentator for the show was promised in a press release earlier today.
AEW
Paul ‘Big Show’ Wight Signs With All Elite Wrestling To Call New Weekly Series
The world’s largest athlete is All Elite!
All Elite Wrestling announced today that seven-time world heavyweight champion Paul Wight has signed a long-term contract with the company. The 7-foot giant is better known the world over by his ring name, The Big Show, which he used while competing in WWE for the last 22 years.
AEW has confirmed that Wight will be stepping back into the ring, in addition to his role as a commentator for the brand new series AEW Dark: Elevation.
An expansion of the AEW Dark series that has run successfully on Tuesday nights via the company’s official YouTube, Elevation will air on Monday nights at 7:00 PM ET. The show promises to feature “established and rising stars, as well as the top independent wrestlers within the industry, competing against each other in the ring in pursuit of wins”.
Below is the official press release sent to us by AEW:
Wrestling Legend Paul Wight Signs Long-Term Deal with AEW
— Wight Joins Commentary for New YouTube Extension, AEW Dark: Elevation —
February 24, 2021 – As 2021 shapes up to be the year for AEW’s biggest shows yet, today the promotion announced that wrestling legend Paul Wight signed a long-term deal, adding yet another universally regarded name to AEW’s roster of stars, legends, and upcoming talent. Wight will have an extensive role within AEW, and on top of his return to the ring, he will serve as a commentator on AEW’s newest show, AEW Dark: Elevation.
Complementing AEW Dark on Tuesdays, AEW Dark: Elevation will air on Mondays at 7 p.m. ET on AEW’s YouTube channel, and will showcase AEW’s established and rising stars, as well as the top independent wrestlers within the industry, competing against each other in the ring in pursuit of wins. AEW Dark: Elevation will also maintain continuity with AEW DYNAMITE, AEW Dark, AEW pay-per-view shows and streaming events, with wins and losses factoring into each wrestler’s ranking in the company.
With new wrestling programming now available three nights per week, AEW continues to solidify its position as the fastest growing and hottest promotion in professional wrestling.
“It’s been amazing to watch what AEW has built in just a couple of years,” said Paul Wight. “AEW Dark is an incredible platform to hone the skills of up-and-coming wrestlers, but I also love that established AEW talent can build out their personalities and showcase themselves in new ways on Dark. It’s no exaggeration when they say that AEW is boundless.”
“Paul Wight is one of the most recognizable and impressive professional athletes in the world,” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. “He wanted to come to AEW because he believes that we’re the best promotion in wrestling, and we believe that he has a lot to offer us, both in the ring as a wrestler, and also outside the ring as a commentator, host and ambassador for AEW.”
“Paul is one of the most experienced stars in all of wrestling, and he’s eager to work with our diverse roster,” added Khan. “He can benefit and guide our young talent with his mentorship, and his expert commentary on AEW Dark: Elevation will educate and entertain our fans, and also educate the younger wrestlers on the roster. Furthermore, Paul enters AEW as a licensed wrestler, and he’s very much looking forward to studying our talent firsthand from the commentary desk in preparation for his return to the ring!”
Already a monumental day for AEW, be sure to tune in to AEW DYNAMITE tonight on TNT at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT for additional announcements surrounding Wight’s signing, the new AEW Dark: Elevation show, and the identity of Wight’s commentary partner.
AEW
Six Matches Confirmed For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Sting To Appear
AEW will continue the build to Revolution with tonight’s new episode of Dynamite on TNT.
Six matches have been announced so far with the main event being Rey Fenix vs. Lance Archer in a Face of the Revolution Ladder match qualifier.
Another AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator match will air with Britt Baker taking on Nyla Rose. We also know Sting will appear once again to address Team Taz.
It's Wednesday. You know what that means. pic.twitter.com/Mcv16n2T0K
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2021
Below is the complete lineup:
- Jake Hager vs. Brandon Cutler
- Brian Cage & Ricky Starks vs. Varsity Blonds
- Sting addresses Team Taz
- Hangman Page vs. Isiah Kassidy
- Jon Moxley vs. Ryan Nemeth
- Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose in a semi-finals Eliminator match
- Rey Fenix vs. Lance Archer in a Revolution Ladder match qualifier
We’ll have complete AEW Dynamite news and results posted here at ProWrestling.com.
WWE NXT RESULTS – LIVE NOW: ADAM COLE EXPLAINS HIS ACTIONS, KROSS V. ESCOBAR
AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS IN PROGRESS: A “BIG SHOW” IN THE MAKING!
Paul Wight Reportedly Unhappy About Final WWE Appearance, Contract Expired In January
WWE Officially Announces New Performance Center Class Including 18 Signees
Paul ‘Big Show’ Wight Signs With All Elite Wrestling To Call New Weekly Series
WWE Elimination Chamber Results – Who Left The Chamber Victorious?, MITB Cash-In, More!
WWE Raw Results: Bobby Lashley vs Braun Strowman, The Miz’s Reign Begins
WWE Smackdown Results (2/12): Reigns Refuses The Chamber, Seth Rollins Returns, Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches
WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day Results: Dusty Cup Finals, Three Titles On The Line!
Bo Dallas Reportedly Living On A Farm With Liv Morgan, Starting A Real Estate Company
2/23 AEW DARK: Eddie Kingston vs JD Drake, Brian Cage vs John Skyler, Dark Order & More
AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator Results (2/22): Japan Semifinals, Conti vs Rose
Lashley, Baszler, Riott Squad & More On Elimination Chamber Edition of WWE’s The Bump
WWE’s The Bump: Seth Rollins, Montez Ford, Dusty Cup Winners & ‘Young Rock’ Star Bradley Constant
2/16 AEW DARK Video: Jon Moxley In Action, Kingston, Hobbs, Bear Country & More
Trending
-
WWE2 days ago
Report: Update On Plans For The WWE Championship At WrestleMania 37
-
AEW9 hours ago
Paul ‘Big Show’ Wight Signs With All Elite Wrestling To Call New Weekly Series
-
WWE1 day ago
Asuka Reportedly Loses A Tooth After Being Kicked In The Face On WWE Raw
-
WWE1 day ago
Huge New WWE Performance Center Class Arrived Today In Orlando
-
AEW1 day ago
Nightmare Factory Trainee Brooke Havok Injured During AEW DARK Taping, Cody Comments
-
Impact21 hours ago
IMPACT Wrestling Once Again Officially Recognizes TNA World Heavyweight Title
-
WWE11 hours ago
Melina Addresses WWE Return Rumors
-
WWE2 days ago
Samoa Joe Insists That His In-Ring Career Is Not Over