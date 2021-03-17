AEW
AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS LIVE NOW (3/17): Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker – Anything Goes!
PENTAGON JR. vs. CODY RHODES
HERE WE GO! Pentagon starts quick and leaps up and over the ropes onto Cody before the match can really start. The brawl continues on the outside and Pentagon is really taking it to Cody. Cody answers back and sends Pentagon into the barricade, but only to get away and gather himself. The match makes its way back and Pentagon hits a HUGE chop on Cody. Cody asks for another and Pentagon gives it to him, but then Cody answers back with a front suplex! Pentagon hops right back up and bounces off the ropes before nailing Cody with a sling blade!
Pentagon sends Cody towards the corner, but Cody reverses. Pentagon bounces off the bottom and goes over before surprising Cody with a backstabber! He goes for the cover, but Cody kicks out. The match makes its way to the top rope and Cody is able to gain control on the top before hitting a HUGE top rope hurricanrana. Cody starts to work on the leg of Pentagon, kicking the ankle then calf of Pentagon. Pentagon tries to fight back, but Cody springboards off the middle rope and hits Pentagon with a Disaster kick, sending Pentagon to the outside!
Cody follows quickly and hits a suicide dive to the outside, knocking Pentagon into the barricade. They make their way back into the ring and Pentagon desperately sends Cody off the ropes and telegraphs, which Cody turns into a Destroyer! He goes for the cover, but still Pentagon kicks out! They both make their way to their feet and Pentagon slaps Cody across the face. Cody grabs the legs of Pentagon and slams his knee across the ring post! Cody focuses more on the leg and locks in the Figure 4, but Pentagon is able to make it to the bottom rope! Pentagon quick reverses into a arm breaker and Cody cannot stand the pain! Pentagon starts to gloat and somehow Cody comes to and is able to secure a quick 3 count rollup on Pentagon for the victory!
Winner: Cody Rhodes
After the match, Pentagon attacks Cody’s shoulder and the Nightmare Family makes the save.
BACKSTAGE SEGMENT
Nick and Matt Jackson are in the back and say that while Fenix has beat them both in singles action, but they are the TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS. Don Callis interrupts them and he says that they aren’t even the best tag team anymore. He mocks them for not being even close to what they were in Japan, and Kenny is on top of his game.
Complete Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: St. Patrick’s Day Slam
AEW will present their St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite tonight on TNT.
Headlining the episode will be Dynamite’s first women’s main event as Thunder Rosa takes on Britt Baker in an Unsanctioned Lights Out match where anything goes.
Last summer, @thunderrosa22, a top independent wrestler, arrived in @AEW. Our locker room leader (& bully?), Dr. @RealBrittBaker took exception & for 4 months Britt’s tried to blackball Rosa from AEW. TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite they meet in the main event, Anything Goes, Lights Out! pic.twitter.com/sKf9tG7oXl
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 17, 2021
Christian Cage is confirmed to appear, and Tony Schiavone will once again interview Sting and TNT Champion Darby Allin.
The rest of the card will be filled out with the following matches:
- Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
- Rey Fenix vs. Angelico
- Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. The Good Brothers
- Jurassic Express & Bear Country vs. Matt Hardy, Private Party, The Butcher & The Blade
- Jade Cargill in action
We’ll have complete coverage of Dynamite tonight right here at ProWrestling.com.
3/16 AEW DARK Video: Luchasaurus vs Cezar Bononi, SCU, Bear Country, Varsity Blonds & More
Featured above is the latest episode of AEW Dark.
There were 15 matches taped for this week’s show, in addition to the 14 matches shown on the series premiere of AEW Dark: Elevation this past Monday night. Luchasaurus battles Cezar Bononi, tag team #1 contenders SCU in action, plus the newly signed “Legit” Leyla Hirsch, Bear Country, The Dark Order and more.
More Kenny Omega Content Planned For Upcoming IMPACT Wrestling Episodes
Kenny Omega will be back on IMPACT Wrestling television soon.
The AEW World Champion is set to defend his gold in a Title vs. Title match against Unified IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann at IMPACT’s annual Rebellion pay-per-view on April 24.
IMPACT returned to the studio on Monday to resume television tapings that will take them through March and into April. According to a report from Fightful.com, Omega is scheduled for the tapings and will be present to help set up their major interpromotional title match.
This program goes back to AEW Winter is Coming when Omega, with help from IMPACT EVP Don Callis, screwed Jon Moxley out of the AEW World Championship.
The so-called “Best Bout Machine” then began appearing in vignettes from his tour bus parked outside the IMPACT taping venue. This set up a six-man tag team match pitting Omega and the Good Brothers against Rich Swann, Chris Sabin and Moose (a last minute replacement for Alex Shelley) at IMPACT Hard to Kill.
After the pay-per-view Omega announced that he would be stepping away from IMPACT for awhile, which was to focus on building up the Not-So-Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match against Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution.
Meanwhile, Rich Swann has been racking up wins and adding to his legacy as the IMPACT World Champion. This past Saturday at Sacrifice, Swann defeated an extremely on-his-game Moose to unify his belt with the TNA World Heavyweight Championship.
