PENTAGON JR. vs. CODY RHODES

HERE WE GO! Pentagon starts quick and leaps up and over the ropes onto Cody before the match can really start. The brawl continues on the outside and Pentagon is really taking it to Cody. Cody answers back and sends Pentagon into the barricade, but only to get away and gather himself. The match makes its way back and Pentagon hits a HUGE chop on Cody. Cody asks for another and Pentagon gives it to him, but then Cody answers back with a front suplex! Pentagon hops right back up and bounces off the ropes before nailing Cody with a sling blade!

Pentagon sends Cody towards the corner, but Cody reverses. Pentagon bounces off the bottom and goes over before surprising Cody with a backstabber! He goes for the cover, but Cody kicks out. The match makes its way to the top rope and Cody is able to gain control on the top before hitting a HUGE top rope hurricanrana. Cody starts to work on the leg of Pentagon, kicking the ankle then calf of Pentagon. Pentagon tries to fight back, but Cody springboards off the middle rope and hits Pentagon with a Disaster kick, sending Pentagon to the outside!

Cody follows quickly and hits a suicide dive to the outside, knocking Pentagon into the barricade. They make their way back into the ring and Pentagon desperately sends Cody off the ropes and telegraphs, which Cody turns into a Destroyer! He goes for the cover, but still Pentagon kicks out! They both make their way to their feet and Pentagon slaps Cody across the face. Cody grabs the legs of Pentagon and slams his knee across the ring post! Cody focuses more on the leg and locks in the Figure 4, but Pentagon is able to make it to the bottom rope! Pentagon quick reverses into a arm breaker and Cody cannot stand the pain! Pentagon starts to gloat and somehow Cody comes to and is able to secure a quick 3 count rollup on Pentagon for the victory!

Winner: Cody Rhodes

After the match, Pentagon attacks Cody’s shoulder and the Nightmare Family makes the save.

BACKSTAGE SEGMENT

Nick and Matt Jackson are in the back and say that while Fenix has beat them both in singles action, but they are the TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS. Don Callis interrupts them and he says that they aren’t even the best tag team anymore. He mocks them for not being even close to what they were in Japan, and Kenny is on top of his game.

