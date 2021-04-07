AEW
4/7 AEW Dynamite Results: Moxley & The Young Bucks Battle Bullet Club, Mike Tyson Returns!
It’s Wednesday night… and you know what that means!
MAX CASTER vs. HANGMAN ADAM PAGE
Page goes right after Caster with a big boot and then starts to stomp away. He gets Caster out of the ring before shoving him out of the ring and delivering a cross body to the outside. Both men get up and Caster goes after Page before Page racks him on the barricade and clotheslines him off. Back in the ring, We get some back and forth before Page tries to hit the dead eye on the ring apron. Caster gets out and Page tries to go to the top to nail a move, but Caster knocks him off into the ring. Caster goes up himself to try to hit a flying clothesline, but Hangman stops him in his tracks with a HUGE clothesline.
Page sets up for the Dead Eye again, but Bowens slides Caster a boom box which distracts the referee. Hangman hits a splash onto Bowens before spring boarding back into hit the Buckshot Lariat to pick up the victory.
Winner: Hangman Adam Page
IN RING SEGMENT
Tony Schiavone welcomes DEATH TRIANGLE! The Lucha Bros and Pac come out and Schiavone says that that they will receive their tag team championship shot against the Young Bucks next week! Before they can say anything, out comes The Best Friends, who say they remember what happened last year when Death Triangle attacked them.
Pac gets on the mic and he says he knows what is going on…they want a shot at the next AEW World Tag Team Champions. But hey says that they aren’t worthy. Trent says that they just want to let them know that the boys are back in town.
AEW
First Ever Blood & Guts Match Announced For 5/5 AEW Dynamite
We are finally going to see a Blood & Guts match in AEW.
It was officially announced tonight on a wild episode of AEW Dynamite that Chris Jericho will lead The Inner Circle into battle against Maxwell Jacob Friedman and The Pinnacle on May 5. The two factions will compete in All Elite Wrestling’s first ever Blood & Guts match.
The Pinnacle was created after MJF and Wardlow seceded from The Inner Circle last month, aligning themselves instead with Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Shawn Spears and the legendary Tully Blanchard. This led to a bloody brawl between the two factions last week on Dynamite.
Blood & Guts is All Elite Wrestling’s version of a classic WarGames match. Unlike the modern WWE NXT version, the extra large steel cage will have a roof and once each competitor has entered the match, victory can only be obtained by submission.
The original Blood & Guts match was supposed to take place on a special episode of AEW Dynamite on March 25, 2020 with The Inner Circle battling The Elite and Broken Matt Hardy. It was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
FIRST TIME EVER!! May 5th @dailysplace it's a #BloodAndGuts Match between #InnerCircle & #Pinnacle!
See what else #AEWDynamite has in store tonight – Tune in now on TNT! pic.twitter.com/7AMeZ3T7Em
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 8, 2021
AEW
Two AEW Stars Get A Shoutout In Chris Jericho ‘Broken Skull Sessions’ Bonus Clip
Chris Jericho returns to WWE programming in the latest episode of Broken Skull Sessions alongside fellow pro-wrestling legend and host “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.
In the WWE digital bonus clip featured above, the two create a new “List of Jericho” where the former AEW World Champion answered rapid fire questions about his favorite matches, moments, future Hall of Famers and more.
When asked about his favorite tag team partners, Jericho responded with both Paul “Big Show” Wight and Sammy Guevara, two names currently on the AEW payroll.
The Fozzy frontman teamed up with Wight to form “JeriShow” in 2009 because Edge, who held the Unified WWE Tag Team Championships with Jericho at the time, sustained an injury.
Broken Skull Sessions with Chris Jericho drops on-demand this WrestleMania Sunday exclusively on Peacock.
AEW
4/6 AEW Dark Quick Results & Video: Bear Country vs TH2, Sea Stars, JD Drake & More
AEW Dark Results
April 6, 2021
Jacksonville, FL
- The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) def. Chandler Hopkins & Jake St. Patrick & Sage Scott
- Team Taz (Brian Cage & Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks) def. Brick Aldridge & Hayden Backlund & Justin Law
- Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) def. Dean Alexander & Rex Lawless
- Ryan Nemeth def. Fuego del Sol
- The Butcher def. John Cruz
- Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo) def. Jazmine Allure & Vertvixen
- KiLynn King & Red Velvet def. Madi Wrenkowski & Vipress
- JD Drake def. Baron Black
- Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss def. Aaron Frye & KC Navarro
- Matt Sydal def. Mike Magnum
- Matt Hardy def. Vary Morales
- Bear Country def. TH2
