10/28 AEW Dynamite Results: Kenny Omega vs Pentagon Jr., Cody vs Orange II, Town Hall Meeting & More

AEW Dynamite Results

October 28, 2020

— A heated backstage exchange between MJF and Sammy Guevara kicked off the show. MJF said Guevara looked like he sold drugs to middle schoolers and gave him some advice on his promos – don’t. Guevara promised to make sure he would never, ever join the Inner Circle.

— Hangman Page def. Wardlow to advance to the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. They packed a ton of intensity into just a 8-10 minute match and beat the hell out of each other. Hangman got the win with the Buckshot Lariat and will go on to Full Gear to face either Kenny Omega or Pentagon Jr.

— AEW World Champion Jon Moxley cut a promo off-site saying that he wasn’t just defending his title against Eddie Kingston at Full Gear, he’s “weaponizing” it. He claims Kingston runs his mouth and doesn’t want to do the work, and there’s no place for this version of him in AEW today.

— Eddie Kingston def. Matt Sydal. Kingston won with a side chokehold and refused to release the hold afterwards, screaming at Jon Moxley to send a message.

— In a sit-down interview with Excalibur, the Young Bucks claimed that if they lose at Full Gear they will never challenge for the AEW World Tag Team titles again. FTR were originally part of the interview at the start, but they got tired of the Bucks talking about themselves non-stop and walked out.

— Town Hall Meeting: MJF and Chris Jericho took their place behind podiums in the ring. Various wrestlers came out to ask them questions, including Luchasaurus, Britt Baker and Peter Avalon, who got laughed off stage for asking if he could join Inner Circle. Lots of parodying the Presidential debates, like Reba fan-girling all over Jericho and Tony having to scream “SHUT UP!” at him when he wouldn’t stop talking over everyone else. Eric Bischoff was a surprise guest and quoted JFK, asking what MJF could do for the Inner Circle and vice versa. MJF had so many great one-liners throughout. He acknowledged being an awful team player but hoped the great men of the Inner Circle could help him become one. Jericho finally said that the one thing MJF has never done is beat him. The two will face off at Full Gear, and if MJF wins the match he can join the group.

— Cody (c) def. Orange Cassidy in a Lumberjack Match to retain the TNT Championship. This was absolute chaos. At one point Cody hit a big superplex from the top out to the floor, through about 15 guys. They worked another great match and Cassidy came close to winning with a Stundog Millionaire and diving Tornado DDT. In an interesting twist, with everyone brawling John Silver of the Dark Order kicked the hell out of Cassidy, Cody didn’t see it, and hit the Cross Rhodes to win. The roster continued brawling after the match while Cody stood on the ramp, and Darby Allin watched it all unfold from the upper deck.

— Serena Deeb (c) def. Leyla Hirsch to retain the NWA Women’s World title. Serena won the title on Tuesday’s UWN Prime Time Live PPV if you didn’t hear the news already. She defended here against the relative newcomer Leyla Hirsch, who worked on DARK this week and was on the BLP and SHIMMER shows at The Collective. They worked a hell of a match. Deeb has had very few performances in AEW so far and killed each one of them.

— Hikaru Shida cut a very short promo announcing that she would defend the AEW Women’s title against Nyla Rose at AEW Full Gear.

— Shawn Spears def. VSK. This lasted about ten seconds. Arrive, C4, leave. Spears went after a “fan” in a bull costume after the match and dragged them into the ring. Scorpio Sky was under the mask and dropped Spears with his finisher.

— Kenny Omega def. Pentagon Jr. to advance to the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator tournament. Incredible PPV level main event match. Omega had a long entrance again with dozens of accolades being read by Justin Roberts, and hot girls in bikinis sweeping the air with brooms. He came out with the AAA Mega Championship belt hidden under his t-shirt, just to piss off Rey Fenix further. Omega and Pentagon went full steam and beat each other to a pulp in a match with a lot of really, really loud chops, strikes and kicks. Omega won countering a springboard attack with the V-Trigger and One-Winged Angel.