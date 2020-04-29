AEW Dynamite Results – Live Now: Cody vs Darby III, Dustin Rhodes Battles The ‘Murderhawk Monster’

AEW Dynamite Results

April 29, 2020

— Chris Jericho & Tony Schiavone are on commentary this evening. We’ve got both semifinal TNT Championship tournament matches, Brodie Lee in action, we’ll hear from AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, and more!

TNT Championship Tournament Semifinal Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin Cody throws Allin into the ropes and hits a shoulder tackle, going for an early pin just to send a message. The two trade pinning combinations leading to Cody going for a bridge pin, but Darby escapes and viciously stomps on his knee! They brawl to the outside, sending each other hard into the ring post. Cody tries to throw him up the entrance ramp, but accidentally clobbers Brandi in the process, prompting Billy Gunn to run out and help her to the back. Cody goes berserk on his opponent, stomping a mudhole on the concrete as we go to commercial. Cody is still in control back from break, literally stretching out Darby with various holds as the kid screams in pain. He applies a surfboard stretch and nearly breaks him in half, but Darby flips out of it and almost steals the pin out of sheer surprise. Cody freaks out again and just beats the hell out of him with boots, knees and straight right hooks to the side of the head. He is MAD. Rhodes channels his mentor Randy Orton a bit, slowly following his prey around the ring and picking his spots. Darby surprises him with a dropkick to the bad knee, and goes on the attack immediately, applying a Figure Four and wrenching back on it. Cody eventually drags himself to the ropes and gets free, but Darby stays on him with kicks to the head and a huge cannonball in the corner. They’re really laying in their offense and beating the hell out of each other. After another commercial, Cody comes off the ropes with the Disaster Kick. Darby gets back up, so he follows with a Disaster Knee, nearly knocking the kid out. Cody went for the pin but Darby rolled him up, got to his feet and delivered the Cross Rhodes! 1… 2… Rhodes kicks out! Allin immediately puts the Figure Four back on and for a second it looks like it might be over, but Brandi is shown limping down to the ring. She gives Cody a bottle of water, for some reason, and they collide in the middle of the ring with stereo clotheslines. Both men down. Darby is the first up, and hits his backpack driver. He tries for the springboard, but Cody catches him and hits the Cross Rhodes. He slowly climbs to the second rope, then to the top rope, and tries for the Coffin Drop! Darby got his knees up and went to the top, and actually hit the Coffin Drop. Before he can go for the pin, Cody hooks his arms and steals a pin out of absolutely nowhere. Winner, Advancing to the Finals: Cody Rhodes

— A video package on Scorpio Sky airs, going back to when he challenged Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship. He said he doesn’t want to be great, he wants to be a legend.

— MJF sends in a video from his home, apologizing for missing tonight’s show because of his horrific injury. He said he went to the best nail doctor in the world, had an incredible procedure, and somehow came back from the brink of retirement to be cleared to compete! But then the unthinkable happened… He was in the shower, shaving, and nicked his neck. He puts on a neck brace and rambles about how he won’t get on a germ-infested plane to entertain 7 of his peers at ringside, and definitely doesn’t give a s**t about the fans watching at home.

MUSA vs. Wardlow The other DARK guys at ringside chant “let’s go MUSA”, but the poor guy runs right into a brick wall. Wardlow gives him a few gigantic uppercuts, and chucks him clear across the ring. MUSA actually stands up to him and… OMG he smacked Wardlow in the face. It was nice knowing you. The big man thrashes MUSA and hoists him up to the top rope, then slams him down on his knee – like an assisted GTS from the ropes. Wardlow takes down the straps and hits the F10. Count to 20. Winner: Wardlow

— It’s time for another episode of The Bubbly Bunch! Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara argue over who won in whatever the hell a FlimFlam challenge is. The entire Inner Circle starts fighting about it and it ends up turning into the longest, most amazing “Dont Rush” challenge of all time. There was like 30 people involved including Vickie Guerrero, Ted Irvine, numerous wrestlers, Lou Ferrigno with a taser, Fluffy, and more.

No DQ, No Count-Outs Match

Best Friends vs. Jimmy Havoc & Kip Sabian The action spills to the floor almost immediately, with Trent doing an early dive over the ropes to take everybody down. The chairs come out and every takes a beating, Trent lined up for a big spear on the floor, but Havoc tackled him out of nowhere to save his partner. Sabian takes Trent back to the ring and works him over, using the ropes to go after his knee. Havoc has a ladder, which he just hurls into Trent’s knee. I guess it’s effective! What’s more effective was the catapult face-first into the ladder that followed. They put Chuck in a chair seated in the corner. Havoc tries to whip his opponent around for a running dropkick, but Trent returns and bashes him with a chair instead. Best Friends rally and hit a series of German suplexes. Chuck wedges a chair in the corner and goes back and forth with Sabian; who would have guessed it, Chuck was the one to go head-first through the chair. Sabian tries to cover him but Trent makes the save throwing a chair at his face. Havoc is back and hurls Trent into the ladder set up in the corner. He sets up a pyramid of chairs in the middle of the ring and lays Trent on top of them, paving the way for Sabian to hit a diving double foot stomp. Good lord! Chuck made the save and delivered a piledriver to Sabian on the steel chair. 1… 2… Penelope Ford pulled her man out of the ring to save the match! Chuck freaks out, but gets sent flying over by Jimmy into the ladder again. Orange Cassidy runs out and throws a chair in his face. Ford runs the apron but accidentally kicks Sabian in the face. Cassidy dodges out of the way… and she spears him too! Rough night for the happy couple! Cassidy and Havoc end up fighting to the top rope. Orange threw himself all the way to the floor to take out everyone. Back in the ring, Chuck hits the Awful Waffle into a pile of chairs! 1… 2… 3. Winners: Best Friends

