9/23 AEW Dynamite Results: Jon Moxley Defends World Title, Brodie Lee vs Orange Cassidy, Miro In Action

AEW Dynamite Results

September 23, 2020

Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford kicked off the night to hype up the in-ring debut of the most handsome man in professional wrestling and the “best man” of their wedding, Miro!

Kip Sabian & Miro (w/ Penelope Ford) vs. Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss

Miro looks absolutely JACKED. They made him look super strong early on, letting Sabian do most of the work and only coming in to make the save when he got double-teamed. All he’d do was run in, hit a huge powerslam or urinage slam, and leave like a badass, while his partner got ragdolled.

There was a scary spot after things broke down into a brawl, where Miro took a bump to the floor and landed awkwardly on his knee. He was walking gingerly for quite awhile and there were a few awkward moments where he was supposed to throw Janela over the barricade and then hurl Sabian on top of him, but the knee was a problem.

Eventually Miro came back and saved Kip, knocking Janela into his partner and out to the floor. He hit the Matchka Kick, and Sabian hit a pop-up lungblower on Kiss for a nearfall. Miro cleaned house, hit another Matchka Kick and made Kiss tap out to the Accolade.

Winners: Kip Sabian & Miro

Eddie Kingston makes a beeline for the ring and tells production to keep the hard cam on him. He claims he was never eliminated from the Casino Battle Royale, and after 18 years he’s getting his shot at the AEW World Heavyweight Championship.

King says he and Moxley used to be cut from the same cloth, but Mox sold his soul to the devil and went to the land of sports entertainment. “I WANT TO LOOK INTO THE ENTERTAINER’S EYES! WHERE ARE YOU SPORTS ENTERTAINER!?” The champ comes through the crowd and rushes the ring, but refs and officials get in between them. HOT segment.

Hangman Page vs. Evil Uno (w/ The Dark Order)

Kenny Omega was once again on commentary for a Hangman match, and reiterated that he’s done with the tag team division. He was there for a good time, not a long time.

A lot of aggression from Hangman early on putting a beating on Uno, obviously taking out a little aggression while his former tag partner watches from 20 feet away. After a long commercial break Hangman hit a series of chops and a running shooting star for a two-count.

Uno battled back and hit a diving senton, but Page came back with a big lariat to the back of the head. He hit a second Shooting Star, but Uno had it scouted and rolled him into an inside cradle for a nearfall. Hangman with a Buckshot Lariat for the win.

Winner: Hangman Page

