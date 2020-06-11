AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS – LIVE NOW: FTR DEBUTS, CODY DEFENDS TNT CHAMPIONSHIP!

AEW Dynamite Results
June 10, 2020
Jacksonville, FL
- Chris Jericho joined commentary alongside Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone and Excalibur.
FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) def. The Butcher & The Blade. Jericho heavily pushed the “smash mouth” and old school style FTR represents and how much he was enjoying it. The Shatter Machine is now being called the “Goodnight Express”. They got their win with a spike piledriver they are calling the “Mind-Breaker”.
- The Young Bucks introduced themselves formerly to FTR after the match. Matt claimed that they had been carrying tag team wrestling on their backs for the last decade. The Butcher & The Blade, Kip Sabian & Jimmy Havoc attacked both teams, until Kenny Omega & Hangman Page made the save. The Bucks, FTR and the champs all stared each other down while the others looked on from ringside.
- QT Marshall has given Allie a Nightmare Family windbreaker and Brandi Rhodes is not happy about it. The Natural Nightmares have a title match against Omega & Hangman next week, and Dustin lectures his partner about the importance of getting his priorities straight heading into that match.