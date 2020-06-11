AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS – LIVE NOW: FTR DEBUTS, CODY DEFENDS TNT CHAMPIONSHIP!

AEW Dynamite Results

June 10, 2020

Jacksonville, FL

Chris Jericho joined commentary alongside Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone and Excalibur.

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) def. The Butcher & The Blade. Jericho heavily pushed the “smash mouth” and old school style FTR represents and how much he was enjoying it. The Shatter Machine is now being called the “Goodnight Express”. They got their win with a spike piledriver they are calling the “Mind-Breaker”.