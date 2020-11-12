Welcome everyone to your exclusive coverage of AEW Dynamite on ProWrestling.com!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS

NOVEMBER 11, 2020

BRIAN CAGE vs. MATT SYDAL

To start off the show, Taz comes out with his team and says that Brian Cage is going to wrestle. He points out Darby Allin sitting in the stands and says that he better stay put because if he gets in the ring, they’ll kick his ass. And while he’s at it, tell Cody the same because if he decides to cross Team Taz, they’ll kick his ass too. But tonight, he is going to wrestle Matt Sydal, who has respect on others and major victories against major talents.

Sydal comes out and he gets a quick advantage of Cage, shooting him into the corner. He runs at Sydal and turns a hip toss into a back breaker. Sydal gets up into the corner and Cage begins to dig his shoulder into the midsection of Sydal before slamming him into he middle of the ring. He picks up Sydal and nearly clotheslines Sydal out of his shoes! He goes for the pin, but Sydal kicks out.

Cage puts in a submission, working on the arms of Sydal, but Sydal slips out and starts to hit Cage with multiple kicks to the legs of Cage. Cage catches one of the kicks and throws Sydal into the corner. Sydal comes at Cage and tries to hit a hurricanrana, but Cage blocks and tries for the power bomb. Sydal gets out and hits Cage with a spinning neck breaker and goes for the cover! Cage barely kicks out at 2.

Sydal starts to hit multiple kicks to Cage again, but Cage blocks one and tries for a pump handle on Sydal, but Sydal slips out! Cage once again clotheslines Sydal and then picks him up to go for a power bomb, but Sydal turns it into a hurricanrana with a pin….1……….2…………………..Cage BARELY kicks out!

Sydal now gets on the top rope and he looks to flip onto Cage, but Cage catches him in suplex position! He nails the Drill Claw in the middle of the ring and picks up the victory on Matt Sydal.

Winner: Brian Cage

After the match, Ricky Starks says that he doesn’t care who ranks where, but next for him is the TNT championship.

IN RING SEGMENT

Cody comes out and seems to be all smiles. He congratulates the new TNT Champion, Darby Allin. He says that he will not be seeking a rematch at this time. He says that he has a loss that he would like expunged from his record, and that loss is one that came from MJF.

Randomly behind him is a tall woman, who snatches the mic from Cody. She says that her name is Jade says that Cody is lying. She says that nothing is giant about Cody, but she knows an actual giant. And the things he says are big enough to wake him. So next time that he decides to open his mouth, he better keep that shit to himself.

As for him being a giant killer….there is a giant that he knows his name….and that giant….SHAQ.

Out comes Brandi, who says that she needs to stop being ratchet and flapping her gums at her man. She should only come back IF SHE SENDS FOR HER. Awesome promo from Brandi. Jerry Lynn comes out to separate them, but in the meantime, Brian Cage comes out to attack Cody from behind. Darby makes his way down the stands and evens the odds, clearing the ring with Cody.

