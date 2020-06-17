AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS – LIVE NOW: HANGMAN & OMEGA DEFEND TAG TITLES!

AEW Dynamite Results

June 17, 2020

Jacksonville, FL

Hangman Page (c) & Kenny Omega (c) def. The Natural Nightmares (Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall) to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships. A very good opening match. The champions controlled most of the first half, taking out Dustin early and working over QT. It looked like Kenny actually caught Dustin above the eye with something. Natural Nightmares had a great flurry at the end with Dustin coming back to powerslam both, hit a diving moonsault, and caught Omega with the Canadian Destroyer while QT gave Hangman the Diamond Cutter. Allie came down to support her man, and it cost him. The champs hit a Shotgun Lariat/V-Trigger combo to win.

— A feature on Anna Jay aired where she talked about the pressure being on since she signed with All Elite Wrestling. She’s in action next!

Abadon def. Anna Jay. Abadon is… a zombie? This was a complete squash, as she hit about three moves and won with a hurricanrana DDT into the mat.

— The Dark Order came to the ring led by Brodie Lee. They offered Colt Cabana an envelope with some paperwork in it, and he looked through it, clearly conflicted. The minions helped Anna Jay out of the ring and to the back.

MJF def. Billy Gunn. MJF walked off about a minute into the match. Billy went to the back and carried him to the ring like a baby over his shoulder. MJF immediately attacked and went after the knee, stomping away at it, wrapping it around the ring post, etc. Gunn hobbled around and eventually hit the Fameasser, but Wardlow saved his client and threw the diamond ring to him.

— MJF and Wardlow got in the faces of Jurassic Express after the match, and a GIANT brawl ensued. I mean the entire DARK roster as well as about half a dozen AEW stars, just trying to hold these guys back from each other.

— Tony Schiavone tried to interview Britt Baker, and announced that Hikaru Shida would defend the AEW Women’s World Championship against Penelope Ford at Fyter Fest. Britt threw a tantrum and told Tony they were on a “friendship timeout”. She told her driver to get them out of there, but when the camera panned over… it was Big Swol! The two sped off into the night with Dr. Baker screaming bloody murder.

— Cody Rhodes and Arn Anderson came to the ring. Cody mentioned how it’s starting to get lonely at the top. People want to know if he’s a member of the Elite anymore. He hopes so. He asks if the Nightmare Family is even a family, while subtly throwing up a Four Horsemen hand sign. It’s time for an open challenge, and this week, he’s invited anyone that does NOT have an AEW contract to answer the call.

Cody Rhodes (c) def. Ricky Starks to retain the TNT Championship. The “Stroke Daddy” is All Elite! This was an excellent back-and-forth match with Starks taking full advantage of his opportunity. He nearly got the win with a Tornado DDT and managed to counter the Cross Rhodes, and the two traded pinning combos for a series of nearfalls, until Cody eventually hit the Cross Rhodes to win.

