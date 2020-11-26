AEW Dynamite Results (11/25): Inner Circle Returns To Action, World Title Contract Signing, Taz Goes Too Far & More

AEW Dynamite Results

November 25, 2020

Jacksonville, FL

— Hangman Page def. John Silver in the opening contest. I missed most of it because of a minor household emergency, but as soon as the show is over I’ll go back and get this updated. From what I heard they had a great match, and The Dark Order continued to court Hangman Page, even offering him a spot in the faction.

— Kenny Omega was interviewed about his upcoming world title match. He asked Jon Moxley to leave his garbage hardcore wrestling at home and prove he can beat him in a straight professional wrestling match. He knows people won’t properly acknowledge him as the best wrestler in the world until he has the AEW World Championship.

— Will Hobbs def. Lee Johnson. Introduced as “Powerhouse Hobbs”, the big man won what was essentially an elevated squash match while Taz put him over on commentary. A nice way to subtly continue the Taz/Cody rivalry too with their respective rookies facing off.

— Taz dismissed Will Hobbs to take care of a little business. He complained that the FTW title was not properly promoted in AEW or treated with the respect it should be. He demanded a member of management come to the ring to address his complaints directly, but they cut off his mic. He grabbed another mic and threatened to go to the announce table and say some s–t that Tony Khan really won’t like. Cody Rhodes eventually came out and, clearly very pissed off, did his best to placate Taz and give him what he wanted. He announced Cody & Darby Allin vs. Ricky Starks & Will Hobbs for next week’s Dynamite, but Taz still wasn’t satisfied. Taz started going off on him for his “corporate bullshit” and threw out phrases like “best in your future endeavors” and “creative has nothing for you”. Finally Cody snapped and asked why Taz’s son was training with him and not his dad to be a professional wrestler. He turned his back to leave and Taz actually put him in the Tazmission! Members of the Nightmare Family ran out to break it up. Phenomenal segment.

— TH2 def. Top Flight. Another good match, albeit it with a few rough spots here and there. All four guys can do crazy athletic things, but Top Flight is still young enough they’re bound to have a misstep here and there at the speed they’re working. Still very, very good. TH2 played the heels and continued to beat down Top Flight after the match until the Young Bucks ran out to make the save.

— Chris Jericho & Jake Hager def. Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian. MJF and Wardlow really came through for the Inner Circle this week. Daniels got clocked with the diamond ring allowing Jericho to hit the Judas Effect. Hager got the pin. After the match Scorpio Sky came out swinging a steel chair and chased them all off.

— After a recap of what happened last week, Kenny Omega made his way out first for the world title contract signing. Jon Moxley attacked him while he was in the tunnel and beat the absolute hell out of him. Moxley said in one week Omega was going to have to dig down and be the Kenny Omega everyone is always saying he can be, because it’s going to take the six-star man to put down the greatest wrestler in the world. Mox signed on the dotted line and walked out with Omega still laid out in the ring.

— Hikardu Shida (c) def. Anna Jay to retain the AEW Women’s World Championship. There was a hype video beforehand that was all about how hard Anna has been working behind the scenes since her debut, and her friendship with Tay Conti taking her to the next level as an athlete. She was definitely much improved since her last big opportunity but not quite enough to beat the unbeaten champ here. After the match, Abadon made her return from injury and scared the hell out of Shida. She crawled across the ramp and licked the title belt, smearing blood all over it.

— The Butcher & The Blade def. Rey Fenix & PAC. An awesome main event to cap off a night of very good matches. Eddie Kingston was on commentary trolling Tony Sciavone and thrashing Death Triangle the entire match. Fenix was about to win on the top rope when Kingston ran down and pushed him all the way to the floor. PAC went out after King, and B&B hit their finisher on Fenix to win.

— The show ended with Eddie Kingston and The Butcher & The Blade beating down the two present members of Death Triangle as commentary wondered aloud who could possibly defeat these men. Enter the “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer who hurled himself over the ropes to take out B&B before getting into a wild show-closing brawl with Kingston.